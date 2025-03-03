Dr Dominic Ayine, the newly appointed Attorney General and Minister for Justice, has visited his former school teacher

In a video circulating on social media, the Attorney General was spotted at his former teacher's residence

Many netizens who came across the video on TikTok thronged the comment section to share their views

Ghana's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has paid a surprise visit to his former middle school teacher, Madam Victoria Alex.

In a TikTok post, the minister suggested that the teacher played a significant role in his formative years as a pupil.

Dr Dominic Ayine, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, visits his middle school teacher. Photo credit: @Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine /Facebook.

Source: TikTok

He said teachers are the trailblazers and for that matter must be appreciated by their students.

In the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Ayine is seen sitting on a couch with Madam Victoria and having a conversation with her.

Madam Victoria looked excited to have met her former student, who has grown to become a cabinet minister of the Republic of Ghana.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice praised his former middle school teacher who is now on retirement.

"A student must always appreciate the toil of their teachers. Teachers are the Trail Blazers who literally cut the path on which a student travels on the road of life. I recently paid a visit to my Middle School teacher, Madam Victoria Alex (a.k.a Madam Alex), at her residence. She has long retired from teaching but still loves to teach even when I visit," he wrote.

"She is proud to have produced a graduate of Stanford Law School and the MP for her constituency. She calls me her husband, and I am really lucky to have been taught by her. She was a great teacher and would pass by the house to inquire about me anytime I missed school. God bless her and all my teachers," he added.

Dr Ayine is a senior barrister and solicitor of the Superior Courts of Ghana. He also is the MP for Bolgatanga East. Photo credit: @Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine /Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Attorney General visiting teacher's house

Netizens who came across the video of the Attorney General on social media took to the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments:

@Albertha maabena said:

"Hon. congratulations on your appointment as AG, I admire you a lot, I like the way you dress, but I think since you're from the North, Bolga to be precise, you should portray such in your dressing please."

@Joe also said:

"Big congratulations to you, my best friend. God be with you all the time."

@The Lion of Judah commented:

"God bless you for remembering the good things ur madam did for you and also showing appreciation."

@wagumta also commented:

"This is the joy of every teacher, seeing their students soaring."

Lawyer speaks on new Attorney General

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lawyer, Amanda Clinton, shared her views on the appointment of Dr Ayine as Ghana's Attorney-General.

She said Dr Ayine is well qualified for the job and urged him to focus on building public trust and enhancing operational efficiency.

Lawyer Amanda further urged him to ensure that Ghana’s legal framework supports sustainable economic development.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh