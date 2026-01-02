Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong has criticised the achievements of the Mahama-led NDC government, calling them artificial

He claimed that AI is being used to generate fake applause and that the current economic stability is being propped up by Bank of Ghana funds

Acheampong warned that Ghanaians will soon demand answers when these artificial measures no longer sustain the economy

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has downplayed the achievements of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to some content creators, Dr Acheampong, who is aspiring to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer, claimed that most of the acclaimed achievements of the NDC government, led by President John Mahama, were artificially generated.

"Artificial Intelligence can be used for a lot of things. Most of the applause and praise we are seeing are mainly generated by machines clapping," he said.

He argued that the recent economic stability being witnessed in the country is because the President Mahama-led administration has injected millions of dollars from the Bank of Ghana into the economy.

The Abetifi MP, who is also the immediate past minister for food and agriculture, stated that Ghanaians would soon start asking questions when the artificial measures put in place stop working.

"Very soon, Ghanaians will start asking questions. They will say that we voted for you 12 months ago, and you used 10 billion dollars to hold the economy. What fundamentals are you putting in place for the economy to stabilise?" he claimed.

Dr Acheampong added that injecting money into the economy to stabilise it is easy; however, sustaining it is where the real job is.

Bryan Acheampong's comment on the economy sparks reactions

The comment made by the NPP MP and former minister of state has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

@niianno said:

"Can’t believe these guys are making Ken Agyapong look like the most level-headed one. He speaks to issues, gives praise where it is due and calls out wrong in his own camp when it shows up. Wow What a decision the NPP has before them."

@larryhuuver also said:

"This man is not even ashamed of saying this. He said 4.5, and they took it to 4.1. Funny paaaa, it was 17 when NPP left power, and it's now 10. The difference is not in the pesewa, it's in the cedi note itself ."

@MOROABUDU2 commented:

"So Honourable Bryan, the hardship Ghanaians went through during Akuffo Addo's government, which you were part of and wanted to even buy the Labadi beach hotel, was also AI-generated?"

Mahama preaches unity in New Year message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama urged Ghanaians to rise above political divisions in his New Year message on January 1, 2026.

He emphasised unity, mutual respect, and collective nation-building as key to the country's progress moving forward.

President Mahama’s speech sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on social media.

