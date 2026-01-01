Renowned Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has sparked widespread reactions with his bold prediction about the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s senior men’s national team have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia for the global tournament in North America

The prophecy has divided opinion among fans, with one supporter suggesting the man of God should be arrested if the prediction fails to materialise

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has declared that Ghana’s Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The bold prediction was delivered during the 31st service (December 31, 2025) at his church and has once again sparked nationwide debate.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie says Ghana will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet predicts World Cup final for Ghana

Ghana will be making a fifth appearance at the global showpiece, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

The Black Stars, drawn in Group L, will begin their campaign on June 17 in Toronto against Panama, a nation appearing at the tournament for only the second time.

Otto Addo's charges will then face former champions England on June 23 in Boston before concluding the group phase against 2018 finalists Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Speaking with conviction before his congregation, Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

“The Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 World Cup.”

Watch the video:

The declaration quickly ignited reactions online, with football fans sharing excitement, humour and scepticism in equal measure. YEN.com.gh gathered several responses from X.

@NaftechGh demanded:

"If it doesn’t happen he should be arrested like how they did to Ebo Noah."

@nananascott poked fun at the claim:

"Them start dema acrobatics."

@cesare990 offered a lighter reflection:

"I actually had a dream that we won it, which is really weird considering our technical bench! BUT who am I if the Almighty commands it!?"

@Phred_jr wrote confidently:

"We are bringing the trophy to Accra."

The Black Stars will commence their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Past prophecy offers renewed hope

End-of-year prophecies from Prophet Nigel Gaisie have become a familiar tradition, with many Ghanaians bracing themselves for his declarations every December.

Two years ago, on the eve of 2024, he predicted that Ghana would qualify for the World Cup at a time when optimism was low.

Back then, the Black Stars had missed out on the 2025 AFCON and were struggling for rhythm in qualifying.

Yet 2025 marked a turnaround. Ghana opened with a 5-0 win over Chad, followed by a solid 3-0 victory against Madagascar.

A shaky draw with Chad briefly raised doubts, but Otto Addo’s side responded with wins over Mali, the Central African Republic and Comoros to seal qualification.

Recent defeats to Japan and South Korea in the Kirin Cup have tempered expectations. For many supporters, simply advancing from the group would be progress.

After early exits in Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022, Ghana will be determined to make a deeper impression at the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Prophet sends caution to Black Stars

In another report, YEN.com.gh said Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei sparked nationwide debate after warning that the Black Stars could struggle at the 2026 World Cup if key players or the technical team are changed.

He stressed that Ghana’s chances depend on keeping the current structure.

