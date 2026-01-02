President John Mahama urged Ghanaians to rise above political divisions in his New Year message on January 1, 2026

He emphasised unity, mutual respect, and collective nation-building as key to the country's progress moving forward

President Mahama’s speech sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on social media

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rise above partisan lines to embrace unity and a shared national identity going into the new season.

Delivering his New Year message on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the president said that Ghana's future hinges on mutual respect, unity, and collective nation-building.

President John Dramani Mahama calls for unity in his New Year 2026 message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to him, Ghana's development agenda ought to transcend political party affiliations, stating that the citizens are bound by a common destiny to ensure the country progresses.

“Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported the NDC or not, we are all Ghanaians, and this reset is for all of us. There is no NPP Ghana, CPP Ghana, or NDC Ghana; there is only one Ghana,” he said.

President Mahama further urged Ghanaians to reject divisions by party colours, insisting that the nation belongs equally to all its citizens.

He added that the freedoms Ghanaians enjoy today were secured through the sacrifices of the country’s forebears, who shed their blood for independence and national sovereignty.

"That is the Ghana our forebears fought for and shed their blood to give us our freedom. Let us reject the politics of division and embrace the patriotism of nation-building," he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

President Mahama's New Year message sparks reactions

President Mahama's New Year message sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as many thronged the comments section of a video shared by the Daily Graphic.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of these reactions below:

@Dennis Awuah said:

"One thing I truly admire about you, Mr. MAHAMA, is the way you speak with confidence and authenticity, without relying on a script or TelePrompTer. Your ability to communicate directly, engage with your audience, and speak from the heart is something that sets you apart as a leader."

@Akwasi Gyamfi also said:

"Anytime there's a president, one thing needs to be known, that they are supposed to work for our good. Whatever the polemics of either party, the govt deserves support to make the nation better. Wishing you the best, if u do well, Ghana does well!"

@Joseph Kofi Saajah commented:

"Please Mr President, you come to office and several thousands of public servants already employed are sacked for NDC members to replace them, not withstanding your promise of 1-3-3, and you say this is not an NDC Ghana?"

Prophet Eric Boahen prophesies about President John Mahama's return to power in the coming 2028 election. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

