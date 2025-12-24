Bryan Acheampong Warns NPP Against Repeating ‘Mistake’ by Fielding Bawumia in 2028
- Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the formation in the 2028 elections
- He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, noting that leadership remains a key factor in securing victory
- Despite past governance shortcomings, Dr Acheampong believes Ghanaians will forgive the party, but the candidate challenge must first be overcome
A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has cautioned delegates of the party against re-electing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the 2028 presidential election.
He claimed that the NPP's performance in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections shows that presenting Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana, again in 2028 would be detrimental to the party's electoral fortunes.
Speaking to Channel One TV, Dr Acheampong, who served as the Minister for Food and Agriculture under former President Akufo-Addo, consequently urged the party to be guided by the results of the 2024 elections and elect a winnable candidate for the upcoming elections.
“If you look at the results of the 2024 elections, you cannot repeat a candidate. Not much will change,” he was quoted as saying in a Citinewsroom report.
He added that although Ghanaians are capable of forgiving political parties for past governance shortcomings, leadership remains a critical factor in winning elections.
“Ghanaians will forgive our party [NPP] for many of the wrongs it committed in the past, because they forgave the NDC. They will forgive the NPP. But we have a candidate challenge that we may not be able to overcome. Leadership inspires hope,” he added.
Dr Bryan Acheampong made these remarks on Channel One TV as part of his media engagement ahead of the NPP flagbearer race.
NPP flagbearer race set for January 2026
The NPP flagbearer race, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be contested by five aspirants. Below is the list of the five aspirants and their positions on the ballot:
- Kennedy Agyapong – former MP for Assin Central
- Dr Bryan Acheampong – MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate
- Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education
- Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – former NPP General Secretary
All five aspirants have intensified their campaigns, travelling across the 16 regions of Ghana to sell their message to the NPP delegates.
Although all the candidates seem to have strong grassroots support, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term MP for Assin Central, are the frontrunners.
Tema East delegates prevent Bawumia from campaigning
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that delegates of the NPP in the Tema East Constituency had thrown their full support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party's upcoming flagbearer race.
Despite Dr. Bawumia's attempt to address the crowd, the delegates insisted their votes were already pledged to him, making his speech unnecessary.
The overwhelming show of support was marked by chants of "Bawumia! No change!" from the delegates.
