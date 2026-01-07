Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Politics

Popular NDC supporter Munira Shares Inspiring Journey From House Help to University Graduate

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Popular Ghanaian TikToker Munira has shared how working as a house girl shaped her successful career as a political content creator
  • She indicated that working for an elderly family as a house girl gave her life skills and taught her discipline and responsibility
  • Hard work paid off as the family sponsored her education, allowing her to rewrite her exams and pursue university studies

Popular Ghanaian political content creator, @Munira🩷, has opened up about how her early experiences working for a family shaped her path to success.

The young lady, widely known on TikTok, shared that she worked as a house girl for an elderly woman called Auntie Julie.

Her daily duties included cooking, cleaning, and handling other household tasks, while her peers were attending school and sharing their campus experiences online.

Munira explained that with little financial support at home, she worked tirelessly to save enough to continue her education. After two years of dedicated service, one of the woman’s sons recognised her commitment and generously offered to sponsor her schooling.

“I am very grateful for that family. Wherever I go, I will always mention their name,” she said.

She recounted how she rewrote a WASSCE exam with their support and passed, later choosing university over teacher training for a more flexible path. The family sponsored her first year of university fees, after which she managed her studies independently.

NDC supporter shares content creation journey

Munira also shared how she started creating content on TikTok while at university. Initially, it was just for fun, but she gradually realised the impact of her platform.

She emphasised that her content focuses on respectful political discussion rather than insults, which has gained her followers across party lines.

As of reporting, Munira’s TikTok account had 358.2K followers and 22.1 million likes, reflecting her growing influence.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaians react to NDC's Munira’s story

Netizens flocked to the comment section to applaud her hard work and dedication:

Fortunate 🥂❤️ wrote:

“I will forever be the NPP girl who loves Muni 🥹❤.”

TheJamilaDiaries wrote:

“If you are a young girl, did you hear? She served as a house girl for 2 solid years. There is always a reward in serving.”

Asiwome❤️🎀 shared:

"Some of us, too, did this wake up clean, cook, take care of kids. Hoping I will continue my education. I'm the girl that love schooling. I humbled myself to work had but nobody helped me. I'm here, I don't know my left from right...hmmm still struggling.."

Styli 🌙 added:

"Your party Dey power, your colour come oo 😀."

Woman praises Mahama for 'stabilising' the economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has sparked lively online conversations after commending former President John Dramani Mahama over what she described as improved affordability of basic goods.

In a TikTok video shared January 6, 2025, the content creator narrated her surprise during a routine market visit.

Expecting steep prices due to the festive rush, she said she was instead met with figures that allowed her to buy far more than planned.

