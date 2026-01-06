A Ghanaian woman loyal to the NDC took to social media to lament being "abandoned" by the party after the 2024 elections

She claimed that despite campaigning for the NDC’s victory, no support has come her way, opening her up to mockery by NPP members

In a viral video, she appealed directly to President Mahama for help, holding a framed photo of them together

A Ghanaian woman who is a staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken to social media to complain about neglect from her party.

In a trending video shared on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, the woman, whose name has yet to be identified, was heard lamenting the seeming lack of recognition for her many years of support for the NDC.

NDC woman begs President John Mahama for help, says the party has neglected her after the 2024 victory. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook & UGC.

Source: UGC

She said that despite working hard for the party's victory in the December 7, 2024, general elections, nobody from the party hierarchy has reached out to support her.

This, she claimed, has turned her into a laughing stock in her community, with members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) teasing her.

Holding a photo frame of herself and President John Mahama, the unidentified NDC supporter said she is surprised that her party is in power while she continues to suffer.

As a result of this, the woman, who was fully covered in hijab, an indication that she could be a Muslim, appealed to President Mahama to come to her aid.

"Dear Ghanaians and sympathisers of President Mahama, please, wherever the NDC is, help me to beg them for help. I have suffered for the NDC. Even the people at Kokompe are teasing me, the NPP supporters are also laughing at me, they say Mahama has come, but I have not been given anything," she lamented.

Reactions as NDC woman complains of 'neglect'

The NDC woman's video has gone viral, sparking reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@KandigaNabiya said:

"Can she be precise with the kind of reward she is expecting apart from an improvement in living standards?"

@samuelpalma8 also said:

"Reward? What do people expect when their party wins power? She wants to be paid money or what.. the millions who voted should be paid each too, I guess."

@paa_nimako commented:

"If all the people who supported or campaigned for the NDC to win power were to be compensated or assisted in cash or kind by the government, I am sure the government would break down, and the economy would collapse…"

@lmdzarto also commented:

"This selfish mindset has to stop. Her reward is a better Ghana that everyone is enjoying now. Does she think she is the only one who worked hard for the party?"

President John Mahama's NDC suffers a major blow as a staunch supporter quits politics due to 'neglect' by Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Source: Facebook

NDC supporter quits politics due to 'neglect'

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a staunch NDC supporter, Ex-Doe, broke down in tears on his 50th birthday, lamenting neglect after years of sacrifice.

Ex-Doe claimed he sold two taxis and used personal funds to support campaigns between 2017 and 2024.

He announced his decision to quit politics after being ignored by party leaders following the NDC’s 2024 victory.

