Mustapha Gbande has warned NDC members against mistreating the party's national organiser, Joseph Yammin

He accused some appointees of working against Yammin and vowed to expose them if attacks continued

Gbande's comments come amid an EOCO probe into Yammin over illegal mining allegations

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against what he describes as the mistreatment of the party's organiser, Joseph Yammin.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Gbande, who doubles as the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, accused some members of the party of attempting to discredit Joseph Yammin.

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Director of Operation at Jubilee House, warns the NDC over the mistreatment of Joseph Yammin. Photo credit: Mustapha Gbande and Joseph Yammin/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the video of the interview sighted on social media, Gbande vowed to deal with any member of the NDC who tries to do “bad things” that would cause disaffection for the President John Mahama-led government.

"He [Yammin] is not an ordinary person in the NDC. He's the National Organiser. We are here. When the issues start coming up, they will come in grand style. The NPP would have stopped what happened under President Akufo-Addo, but they didn't have courageous people leading them," he said.

Without mentioning names, the NDC Deputy General Secretary insinuated that some appointees of the government, including chief executive officers of some state institutions, are the people under Joseph Yammin's order.

"We have courageous people, and when the die is cast, the resultant effect will be devastating. At least you are an appointee; it is only wise that the party that brought you... I can mention names, but I won't. The CEOs, they know themselves," he added.

The Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, made these remarks while speaking on the allegations of illegal mining levelled against Joseph Yammin.

Watch the TikTok video below:

AG directs EOCO to probe Joseph Yammin

It will be recalled that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Yakubu Abanga, Third Vice Chairman of the NDC, and Joseph Yammin over allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities.

The AG's directive was based on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, which aimed to determine the extent of their involvement in galamsey and identify others implicated.

EOCO was tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, gathering evidence, and recommending appropriate action.

The probe was expected to shed light on the alleged involvement of the NDC officials and others in illegal mining activities.

Several months after the AG's directive, Ghanaians are still in the dark over the outcome of the investigations.

Joseph Yamin, the NDC national organiser, accuses the government anti-galamsey task force, set up by President John Mahama. of extorting money from illegal miners. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Yammin accuses galamsey taskforce of extortion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Yammin had accused the government's anti-illegal mining task force of extorting illegal miners.

He claimed that the task force is profiting from the galamsey menace rather than combating illegal mining.

The NDC official has called on President John Mahama to urgently halt all mining operations and impose a national ban.

Source: YEN.com.gh