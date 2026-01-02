Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

University of Ghana Reportedly Increases 2025/26 Academic Fees by Over 25 Percent

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
  • The University of Ghana has increased academic fees by over 25 percent for the 2025/2026 academic year across all colleges
  • First-year students at UG's College of Humanities will now pay GH¢3,110, a 34% rise from last year, while continuing students face similar increments
  • The hike, including sharp increases in third-party fees, has triggered backlash from students and parents demanding justification from the university's management

The University of Ghana (UG) has reportedly increased its academic fees by over 25 percent for the 2025/2026 academic year across all colleges.

According to a Citinewsroom report, management of the premier university in Ghana is yet to officially explain the basis for the increment.

In the absence of an explanation, students of the school have expressed reservations over the increase in academic fees.

Breakdown of the academic fee increments

For the College of Humanities, the report indicates that level 100 first-year students will pay GH¢3,110, translating into a 34 percent increment from the GH¢2,319 charged in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Continuing students at UG’s College of Humanities will pay GH¢2,253, representing a 27 percent rise from the previous GH¢1,777.

Apart from this, first-year students at the UG School of Law will pay GH¢3,226, a 33 percent increase from GH¢2,435 charged last academic year, while continuing law students will also see their fees rise from GH¢1,890 to GH¢2,396.

Students at UG’s Colleges of Health Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, and Education will also see their fees increased by between 25 and 35 percent.

"The new fee structure also highlights a sharp rise in third-party fees, which appear to be a major contributor to the overall increase. While third-party fees stood at GH¢255 during the 2024/2025 academic year, they have increased to GH¢767 for freshmen and GH¢455 for continuing students for the 2025/2026 academic year," the Citinewsroom report stated.

Below is a further breakdown of the above-reported charges:

  • SRC Development Levy – GH¢300
  • Contribution towards UG’s 75th Anniversary Legacy Project – GH¢100
  • SRC welfare dues – GH¢50
  • Reprographic fees – GH¢5
  • Telecel data package for level 100s – GH¢312
  • Telecel data and airtime package for continuing students – GH¢10.22 per month

These reported academic fees have sparked agitation among students and parents, many of whom say the changes were introduced without prior notice.

Consequently, the students have called on the management of the school to provide a justification for the academic fee increments.

They argue that the increase could place an additional financial burden on students and their families.

St John Grammar graduate laments UG's admission process

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a St John Grammar School graduate had expressed frustration over what she described as delays and challenges in the University of Ghana’s admission process.

The graduate raised concerns about transparency and communication, calling for clearer guidelines for applicants.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the lady's viral interview on TikTok.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

