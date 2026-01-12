Speculation is growing around candidates for the Ayawaso East by-election following the death of Naser Toure Mahama

Baba Jamal and Dr Yakubu Azindow have emerged as early potential successors in the National Democratic Congress camp

Community leaders call for mindful representation, considering the late MP's widow as a possible candidate

Speculation around candidates for the Ayawaso East by-election has picked up following the completion of the seven-day post-burial Muslim prayers for the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

Graphic Online reported that the National Democratic Congress has started public discussions on finding a successor, with some proposing Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, a former MP for Akwatia, as a suitable replacement.

Others have put up Dr Yakubu Azindow's name as another possible replacement.

They both contested the last NDC parliamentary primary ahead of the 2024 election, with Mahama winning with 675 votes, while Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed got 525 votes, as against Dr Yakubu Azindow's 215 votes.

Under Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution, the Electoral Commission is required to hold a by-election within three months after the Speaker of Parliament formally notifies it of a vacancy.

Although the constitutional process was yet to be publicly triggered, discussions about who should represent the constituency had started within the community.

Speaking in Nima after the prayers, Hajia Fati Mohammed, popularly known as Hajia Kande Majesty, suggested support for Jamal.

She pointed to Jamal’s continued involvement in Nima, including support for party coordinators and assistance to women, as reasons some residents mention him as a possible replacement.

From the community, Awalu Angulu Awudu Agbaadzenaa, president of the Concerned Nima Citizens Foundation, said the by-election should not be treated as a routine exercise but as a chance to reassess representation.

Awalu acknowledged that names such as Jamal and Dr Azindow but warned against imposing a candidate on residents.

Graphic Online also reported that another issue shaping discussions in Ayawaso East is whether the widow of the late MP will contest the seat.

Ghana has seen recent cases where widows have succeeded their late husbands in Parliament. In Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan won the 2019 by-election following the death of her husband, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko. In Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford won the seat in the 2020 general election after her husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford's death.

In Shai Osudoku, Linda Ocloo replaced her late husband after his death in 2016.

