The New Patriotic Party has confirmed it will contest the upcoming Ayawaso East by - election despite calls to step down

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party has begun processes to select a strong candidate for the vacant seat

The by-election follows the death of NDC MP Mahama Naser Toure on January 4, 2026, after a period of illness

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it will contest the impending Ayawaso East by-election.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, disclosed that the party had commenced the process to select a suitable candidate for the election.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, confirms the party's intention to contest the impending Ayawaso East by-election following Mahama Naser Toure's death. Photo credit: UGC.

“The New Patriotic Party will contest the Ayawaso East by-election, and as I speak to you, we are doing our own candidate search to get a very good, well-accepted candidate to contest.”

Kodua Frimpong's statement comes against the backdrop of an appeal made by the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, for the NPP to sit out the Ayawaso East by-election.

The AMA boss was reported to have said that the NPP would be wasting money on contesting the election because Ayawaso East is a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP General Secretary said he was taken aback by the AMA boss' request, saying that the party has contested many by-elections and that Ayawaso East will not be an exception.

“Why shouldn’t we contest? I was very surprised and shocked that he could make such a statement. This is not the first time we have had by-elections in this country,” he said.

“It’s not an issue of whether it is an NDC stronghold or not. We are going to contest, and we are going to make sure that we win the seat,” he added.

Need for a by-election in Ayawaso East

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat was held by the NDC's Mahama Naser Toure until his demise on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Mahama Naser Toure, the MP for Ayawaso East, was confirmed dead on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The late MP was reported to have died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region after a period of illness.

He was finally laid to rest at the Madina Cemetery on Monday, January 5, 2026, after his Janazah prayers were held at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra.

According to the electoral laws of Ghana, when a sitting Member of Parliament dies, a fresh election must be conducted by the Electoral Commission to elect a new representative for the people.

The Ayawaso East Constituency is regarded as a stronghold of the ruling NDC, with the late Mahama Naser Toure winning the seat four consecutive times from 2012 to 2024.

Yusif Jajah, the MP for Ayawaso North, announces the date for the du'a for the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure. Photo credit: UGC.

Mahama Toure's du'a slated for Sunday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the du'a for the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, had been scheduled for 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The memorial prayer will take place at the National Mosque in Kanda, Greater Accra Region.

The MP for Ayawaso North, Yusif Jajah, confirmed the event during a visit by Islamic cleric Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga.

