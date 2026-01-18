Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), entreated delegates to vote for a candidate who can lead them to win the 2028 general election

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged party delegates who will be voting in the upcoming presidential primary to choose a candidate who can win power in the 2028 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, urged the delegates to refrain from voting based on family ties and personal relationships with the five candidates.

Wontumi tells NPP delegates to elect a flagbearer who can help them win the 2028 election. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

He said the delegates must vote according to the qualities of the candidates. He indicated that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the best choice among the five aspirants.

Chairman Wontumi made the remarks during Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency on Saturday, January 17.

He emphasised that the delegates should not listen to any other aspirant since Dr Bawumia is best positioned to lead the party to win the 2028 elections. He enumerated some of his achievements while he served as Vice President.

The NPP is expected to go to the polls on January 31, 2026 to elect a flagbearer who will lead the party into the 2028 general election.

According to him, winning political power should be the overriding consideration for delegates as they prepare to cast their votes.

“If it is power that we want, it shouldn’t be about the relationships we have with people, but about the person who can help us win the 2028 election,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi, who often appears looking frail when he appears in court, was energetic on the campaign stage and jumped around to energise the delegates he was addressing.

He particularly called on all delegates in the Ashanti Region to vote for Dr Bawumia and not any of the other delegates.

Source: YEN.com.gh