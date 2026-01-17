Dr Bryan Acheampong, an aspiring 2028 flagbearer of the NPP, entreated all delegates to vote for him since he is the only candidate who can unite the party

Dr Bryan Acheampong, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer of the 2028 election, stated that he is the only aspirant who can unite the party for victory in the upcoming general election.

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture explained that the deep internal divisions in the party contributed to the NPP's significant defeat in the 2024 general election.

Dr Bryan Acheampong says he's the only flagbearer hopeful who can unite the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

He said that for the NPP to return to power, the divisions that led to the defeat must be resolved.

Dr Bryan Acheampong made this statement when he addressed party delegates in the Obom, Amasaman, and Trobu constituencies on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The NPP flagbearer hopeful was on a two-day campaign in the Greater Accra Region.

He recounted a time during the 'Thank You tour' when some people were dropped because their utterances allegedly contributed to the party's 2024 defeat.

“Remember, we lost the last election, and we were on our way for just a Thank You tour. Even so, we were not able to complete it because of petty fights. Some people were dropped from the bus and were told that utterances from their mouths contributed to our loss,” he told the delegates.

Dr Bryan Acheampong asked if the party could truly unite behind other leading contenders if they emerge victorious.

“I have this question for you all, and it is because we are all seeking power. Who among you here believe that if Kennedy Agyapong wins, Abronye DC and the supporters of Dr Bawumia would support him for us to win power?” he asked.

Dr Bryan Acheampong raised a similar concern in the event of a Dr Mahamudu Bawumia victory.

“What about when the situation is vice versa in the case of Dr Bawumia? I am the only one who can unify this party for victory in 2028,” he said.

He entreated all delegates to rally behind him, so they can reclaim power.

“You all know that if we push these two, we will struggle to win power. Present me, let me win that power for our party,” he added.

