Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana, shared one of his major economic policies he would implement if he becomes President

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer hopeful said he would introduce a constituency-based budget model to allow for localised development

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on what Dr Bawumia said on budgeting

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said he would introduce an all-inclusive national budget system to overhaul the current one the country uses.

Dr Bawumia said he will introduce a constituency-based budget model if he is elected flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently President in the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia promises to introduce a constituency-based budget model if elected President in 2028. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

According to Dr Bawumia, the constituency-based budget system will ensure a more localised and transparent approach to development financing.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said this while campaigning in the Northern Region ahead of the NPP's Presidential Primary, which would be held on January 31, 2026.

The former Vice President explained that the proposed model would allow constituencies present their specific development needs directly for consideration in the national budget.

He said the initiative would ensure that projects are tailored to local priorities, with contracts awarded to contractors within the constituencies to accelerate development and generate employment opportunities.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Bawumia's constituency-based budgeting

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@sethnocentric said:

"If the NDC implements it within the next 3 years, his campaign promise goes out the window. Just floating ideas."

@bilo__x wrote:

"The Budget Office, as mandated by the PFM Act, already have a Fiscal Decentralisation Unit that’s in charge of MMDAs, and this year, Hyperion has been rolled out to onboard them on the budget module of GIFMIS. How will DMB’s proposal be different from what’s being done?"

@chase_esach said:

"He is upending the whole governance structure. The districts are responsible for local development. This is their mandate. Constituencies are just areas on the political map for election purposes. The 1 million 1 constituency promise back then should’ve been illegal for this reason."

@Mr_GeorgeAddo wrote:

"But what happened to the one constituency, one million dollars initiative?"

@filagaat said:

"Has he won the primaries already? The delegates want to hear what he will do for them before they vote him to lead the party. NPP delegates don’t care what you will do for Ghana; they don’t care about the progress of Ghana."

@NafokormlaHo wrote:

"When the NDC toured constituencies and regions before 2020 to gather ideas for its manifesto, they mocked it. The NDC repeated the same approach before 2024—and won. Now, the value of listening seems to make sense to Bawumia?"

@jeanbaptcloset said:

"Would he be able to remember the promises he’s been making...because it looks like he creates a new one for every platform he mounts."

@BraPhile wrote:

"DrDr. I guess it is one of your "If I do everything as Vice President, what will I do as President"😄😄."

Source: YEN.com.gh