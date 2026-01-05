The wife of the late Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama, Hajia Amina Adam, drew widespread admiration over beauty, grace and emotional strength at her late husband’s funeral

Clad in a flowing purple dress and hijab, the widow maintained a composed presence during the ceremony held at the National Mosque Complex in Kawukudi

Social media users praised Hajia Amina Adam over her tenacity and poise as her late husband’s family and colleagues bid him an emotional final farewell

Hajia Amina Adam, the wife of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama, has garnered online plaudits for her beauty, grace, and tenacity at her late husband’s funeral.

Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama reportedly died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. He was 60.

According to reports, the three-time MP, who was popularly known as Mac Naza, recently battled an illness that led to him being admitted to the hospital, but he did not survive.

In line with Islamic traditions, his final funeral rites were scheduled for the National Mosque Complex in Kawukudi on Monday, January 5.

Naser Mahama’s wife wins plaudits at funeral

The final funeral rites and the special Janazah prayers for the late MP were attended by numerous prominent politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, Okaikoi North MP Patrick Yaw Boamah, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, Shai Osudoku MP Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and Adenta MP Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, among others, attended the solemn event.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, offered the final Janāzah prayers for the deceased MP at the service in accordance with the Islamic customs.

Ahead of the event, the late MP’s widow arrived at the event in the company of two other women to give her support.

Dressed in a matching flowing purple dress and hijab, she appeared to be in a solemn mood as she battled with the grief of losing her husband.

Social media users praised Hajia Amina for her beauty and tenacity as she handled her husband’s passing with grace.

Reactions to Naser Mahama’s wife’s funeral appearance

𝓜𝓼_𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓯𝓪💕 said:

"Charleyyyyy Muslim women are strong oooo💔."

Salama❤️ wrote:

"Hajia Amina, may Allah strengthen you."

Gift commented:

"In fact, this woman is a superhero. Walking strongly even after this. Mama, continue to be strong."

Mariamibrahim7060 said:

"Inalillahi waina ilaihi rajeun 😭😭😭. May the almighty put him among the pious people and grant him Aljannah Firdaus Ameen 🙏🙏."

Akua_tetra wrote:

"I want to be a Muslim herrrrr see resilience and tenacity 😫😫😫. Charley, mad tough skin oooo."

Selinacraig25 commented:

"Islam is very beautiful, no wailing and overreacting, just prayers and prayers, that’s all the dead need."

Naser Mahama’s son weeps at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Naser Toure Mahama’s son wept during his final funeral rites held at the Kawukudi Mosque complex in Accra.

In a video, the late legislator’s son broke down in tears as he and his family paid their last respects to his father before his body was taken to the Madina cemetery for burial.

