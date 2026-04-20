The ECG has apologised to the public over recent intermittent power outages, commonly known as dumsor

Tthe Acting Managing Director, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, assured Ghanaians that measures are being implemented to address the reliability challenges

He acknowledged operational shortcomings and pledged ECG’s commitment to improving service delivery, communication, and overall stability of power supply

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Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a statement to Ghanaians over the recent intermittent power supply, also known as dumsor, which has disrupted businesses and households.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, April 20, the Acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over the dumsor situation.

Acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, apologises to Ghanaians over recent dumsor. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

His apology comes amid persistent power fluctuations in parts of the country, causing inconvenience and, in some cases, damage to homes and commercial activities.

In a report by Citi News, Ing. Kpekpena assured the public that steps are being taken to resolve the reliability challenges facing the power distribution system.

“To every Ghanaian customer who has endured inconvenient and prolonged power outages, we sincerely apologise. We want you to know that we have heard your voice, and that addressing the reliability challenges is our singular operational priority,” he said.

The ECG boss also acknowledged shortcomings in the power distribution company’s communication and response times, describing the situation as unacceptable.

“We also acknowledge that, in some instances, our communication and response times have fallen short of expectations. This is not acceptable. We have taken deliberate steps to address these gaps, including implementing measures to enhance operational performance, improve response times, and strengthen customer engagement,” he stated.

Parts of the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region will face power cuts on April 20. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: UGC

ECG’s commitment to stable power

He further assured that ECG is committing the necessary resources to implement its plans within schedule and will keep the public updated on progress.

“The challenges we face are real and complex, and in some cases stem from years of underinvestment, resulting in pockets of outages and low voltage. But we are not standing still. We have a plan, we have a schedule, and we are committing all our resources to execute it,” he said.

Ing. Kpekpena reiterated ECG’s commitment to transparency and welcomed the media’s role in holding the company accountable as it works to improve power supply reliability.

ECG gives new schedule for maintenance Dumsor

Meanwhile, parts of the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region will experience power cuts on April 20 as the ECG continues to deal with disruptions caused by a faulty transformer and a fallen conductor.

Graphic Online reported that the disruptions left several communities in the Tema and Ashanti West Regions without power on April 19.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and addressing urgent network issues.

The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Agona township

GREL

Ewusiejoe

Bokoro

Hotopo

Butre

In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

McCarthy Hill

Weija Junction

Pambros

White Cross

Sampa Valley

The eight-hour outage is aimed at addressing urgent network issues to prevent further deterioration of service quality in this rapidly developing corridor.

The Electricity Company of Ghana also released a further schedule of areas that will be affected by power cuts later on this week, up to April 23.

PURC reduces electricity and water tariffs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission recently adjusted electricity and water tariffs downwards following its quarterly tariff review.

Effective from 1 April 2026, electricity tariffs dropped by an average of 4.81%, while water tariffs were reduced by 3.06%.

The commission explained that the review was conducted in line with its mandate to adjust tariffs quarterly to reflect prevailing economic conditions and operational factors affecting utility service providers in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh