A new Global InfoAnalytics poll showed Johnson Asiedu Nketiah leading the NDC flagbearer race ahead of Haruna Iddrisu and Julius Debrah

However, Cassiel Ato Forson emerged as his closest challenger, trailing narrowly in head-to-head delegate comparisons

The survey also showed a large undecided bloc, signalling the contest remains open ahead of the party’s upcoming primary

The race to succeed John Mahama within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is intensifying, with a new poll showing a close contest among the top four contenders ahead of the party's upcoming flagbearer primary.

According to the poll released by Global InfoAnalytics, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is leading the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, comfortably.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah leads Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Haruna Iddrisu, and Julius Debrah in a fresh poll. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

However, the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, is breathing down his neck with 32 per cent delegate approval.

In an individual comparison, the NDC chairman leads Haruna Iddrisu with 42 per cent, while the latter garnered 22 per cent, with the undecided accounting for 36 per cent.

Read the Facebook post below:

In another head-to-head comparison, Asiedu Nketiah secured 43 per cent of delegate approval, while the Chief of Staff had 18 per cent, with the undecided accounting for 39 per cent.

Asiedu Nketiah’s real challenge in the NDC flagbearer race appears to be Dr Ato Forson if he decides to contest.

In the head-to-head poll between the two, Asiedu Nketiah had 37 per cent, while Dr Forson garnered 32 per cent.

The poll was conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, led by renowned Ghanaian pollster Mussa Dankwah.

In terms of the overall poll released on Monday, April 13, 2026, Asiedu Nketiah polled 28 per cent, followed by Dr Forson, who had 12 per cent.

Haruna Iddrisu, on the other hand, placed third, securing eight per cent, while the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, came fourth with six per cent.

The Chief of Staff placed fifth with five per cent, while the undecided polled 36 per cent.

Read another Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to NDC flagbearer poll results

A section of Ghanaians have reacted to the Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NDC flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Yaa Prempeh said: ·

"Difficult to win any elections when the general is involved."

@Faustina Amissah also said:

"You contest General at your own risk. He is winning hands down."

@Nuka Torgbe commented:

"Cooked data polls, changing position every now and then."

@Ishmael Ayitey Akoto also commented:

"I now understand NPP regarding your polls. Most people, if they dislike the outcome of a poll, tend to start doubting the credibility of the pollster instead of trying to understand how the person achieved that outcome."

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, advises NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, to shelve his presidential ambitions. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Asiedu Nketiah urged to shelve presidential ambition

YEN.com.gh reported that the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, had urged Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to withdraw from the NDC flagbearer race to preserve party unity.

He described Nketiah as the new 'family head' of the NDC following the passing of John Jerry Rawlings.

The chief warned that internal competition could divide the ruling party and hurt its chances of defeating the NPP in the 2028 election.

Source: YEN.com.gh