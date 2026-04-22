A brutal coaching change just months before the World Cup has raised questions about Ghana’s direction under Carlos Queiroz

From Otto Addo’s dismissal after heavy friendly defeats to a veteran appointment, he will need to steady the Black Stars in time

A coach with considerable World Cup experience has arrived in Ghana, but will his record translate into more global success?

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) officially appointed veteran Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Ghana national football team, replacing Otto Addo, who was dismissed on March 31, 2026.

Addo, who successfully guided Ghana to a second consecutive World Cup qualification, was relieved of his duties following disappointing 5-1 and 2-1 friendly defeats to Austria and Germany, respectively.

Carlos Queiroz’s World Cup record under the spotlight as Ghana prepares for a new era. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Despite achieving qualification, the heavy losses raised concerns within the GFA about the team’s readiness for the global stage.

In its official announcement on Monday, April 13, the GFA confirmed Queiroz as the man to lead the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The federation praised his vast international experience, citing his long-standing reputation as one of the most seasoned tournament managers in world football.

Queiroz, who is 73 years old and was born in Mozambique, brings with him an extensive World Cup pedigree spanning over a decade.

According to the GFA, he will officially begin his duties upon arrival in Ghana, where he is expected to address the media on Thursday, April 23, as preparations intensify for the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz brings years of World Cup know-how to the Black Stars job. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz’s World Cup experience and record

Meanwhile, before his official unveiling, YEN.com.gh has examined the remarkable World Cup journey of the experienced coach.

Carlos Queiroz has managed two national teams across four different FIFA World Cups, highlighting his consistency at the highest level of international football.

His first major tournament came with Portugal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. There, he oversaw four matches, winning one, drawing two, and losing one as Portugal progressed to the round of 16, where they were narrowly eliminated 1-0 by Spain.

According to the BBC, he later took charge of the Iranian national football team, leading them through three consecutive World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Across those tournaments, Iran played nine matches under his guidance, winning two, drawing two, and losing five, often facing some of the world’s strongest sides.

In total, Queiroz has managed 13 World Cup matches in his career, recording three wins, four draws, and six defeats. His teams have scored 15 goals while conceding 14.

With such experience, Ghana will be hoping Queiroz’s tactical discipline and tournament know-how can help transform the Black Stars into a more competitive force at the 2026 World Cup.

Qualified African World Cup teams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 10 African nations have secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the completion of the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025, as well as the recent inter-continental playoff stage.

Among the qualified teams are Ghana, alongside African giants such as Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Source: YEN.com.gh