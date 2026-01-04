Mahama Toure Naser MP for Ayawaso East, has died at the age of 60 after a period of illness

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama Toure Naser, has been reported dead at the age of 60.

The Ghanaian MP, popularly known as Mac Naza, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a period of illness.

According to the Second Deputy Majority Whip and Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, Mac Naza is expected to be buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in line with his Islamic faith.

Mac Naza’s political career:

The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With the Ayawaso East Constituency being a stronghold of the NDC, Mac Naza was re-elected in the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.

He again obtained another resounding victory in the 2024 general elections on his fourth term bid.

Mahama Toure Naser received over 70 percent of the votes in 2024 to be crowned MP of the area for his fourth term.

While in Parliament, Mac Naza held many important roles, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

Toure Naser’s early life and education:

The late MP for Ayawaso East was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

He had his secondary education at West Africa Senior High School, where he obtained his SSCE (now WASSCE) before proceeding to Central University College for his undergraduate studies.

Mahama Toure Naser was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Central University.

Upon receiving his bachelor's degree, he enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he obtained a Diploma in Governance.

Mac Naza later obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Doshisha University in Japan.

Between 1993 and 2011, the late Ayawaso East MP worked as the managing director for Aminasei Oil Company in Accra. Before assuming this role, he had previously worked as the manager of the OTA Forex Bureau, also in Accra.

The late Ayawaso East MP is reportedly survived by his wife and two children.

