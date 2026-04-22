King Atehene recently resurfaced after he was deported from Scotland following his eviction from a Jedburgh forest where he resided.

The young Ghanaian rose to fame in August 2025 after he labelled himself as the King of Kubala Kingdom, claiming to possess ancestral land

YEN.com.gh has delved into the private life of the famous King Atehene, sharing with you all you need to know about the viral sensation

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King Atehene, known in real life as Kofi Offeh, has caught the attention of many on social media once again.

King Atehene of Kubala Kingdom deported from Scotland, causing a stir on social media. King Kabala

Source: Facebook

He resurfaced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, when he arrived in Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he was evicted from the Jedburgh forest.

A report from Kofi TV indicated that the self-proclaimed King of Kubala arrived in Ghana in high spirits and hinted at his intention to undertake some projects.

Who is Kofi Offeh, King Atehene?

Kofi Offeh happens to be a 36-year-old Ghanaian who was once a resident of a wooded area near Jedburgh, in the Scottish Borders, about 41 miles south of Edinburgh.

According to reports, he attended Valley View University. In the year 2023, he is believed to have paraded the streets of Scotland, claiming to be the true heir of Great Britain.

Reportedly, he had persuaded an American woman, Kaura Taylor from Texas, also known as Asnat, to join them in the woodland and serve as his handmaiden.

He is married to a supposed Zimbabwean named Jean Gasho, whom he claimed was his queen. The duo are blessed with about four children.

Watch a YouTube video of King Atehene below:

King Atehene as an incredible singer

According to reports, before his kingship controversies, Kofi Offeh was an opera singer, believed to have a very good, melodious voice.

King Atehene was reportedly known on social media as Nino music and shared content of his career on the internet.

He got famous through singing and allegedly had the chance to perform in the UK Parliament. He is believed to have appeared on big platforms, including the BBC.

How Kofi Offeh became a self-proclaimed king

According to the report by the Kobe Boujee, a Ghanaian influencer known for his content about history, the whole idea of becoming a king began in 2018 when he shared the post.

“What if I become the King of England? I wish I could see the expression on your face now. My greetings to an unseen human who can join me, send condolences to impossibilities. Adios!.”

In his words, he started doing content about kingship in his room with his wife, for which he is believed to have organised an award scheme called the Black British Entertainment Award.

The TikTok video of Kobe Boujee speaking about King Atehene is below:

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom calls himself the true heir to Great Britain. Image credit: King Atehene

Source: UGC

Ghanaian joins British Army after UK move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his new life abroad.

He was all smiles during his UK army passing-out, where he took his oath of allegiance to the UK monarch.

His mood triggered massive reactions on social media, with users dropping admiring comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh