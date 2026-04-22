A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) narrated how he left Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad

Dauda stated the huge amount he paid to get his documents so he could work as a legal resident in the UK

The UK-based Ghanaian shared plans to upgrade his CV so he could get better-paying jobs in the future

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Dauda, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom, shared the huge amount he spent to travel abroad and his plans for living outside Ghana.

The young man who left Ghana less than a year ago indicated that he would be able to recoup the money he spent to travel if he focuses on his work.

Dauda, a Ghanaian working as a cleaner in the UK, shares the amount he spent to travel. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Dauda said that he spent GH₵180, 000 to acquire his legal documents to travel to the UK.

Dauda said he sold his cattle to fund his travel. Aside from rearing the cattle, Dauda said he also worked as a deliveryman. But the urge to travel made him use all his available money to fund his relocation.

He added that aside from his travel documents, he also got his permit, which allows him to stay and work in the UK.

He indicated that even though he did not know anyone in the UK, he was determined to travel in search of greener pastures.

"I didn't know anybody in the UK. I later found one Ghanaian who hosted me. I relied on him to find me a job or recommend me for employment opportunities, but that did not happen. So, I had to apply for jobs myself. I applied to several jobs and got one."

Dauda said he applied to work as a cleaner and was employed. When asked how long it would take for him to get the money he spent back, Dauda said he could work for a year and get his money.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Man in UK's job stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@musamohamed2393 said:

"Indeed, you are really a student from the University of SVTV AFRICA!"

@stephenfrimpong7597 wrote:

"With determination and a positive mindset, you can make it. Wish you the best of luck."

@awesomefunnyworld5905 said:

"Ghana man. Time will tell."

@charleslistowel2124 wrote:

"The guy has learned from this program paàa with a few months, he has learned a lot... He should be focused and save money 💰 by buying a house in the UK because he is young and thinks about investing in Ghana 🇬🇭."

@sadatimmurana-v4g said:

"The way DJ Nyaami 😂😂is looking at his face, you pay 180,000 for visa chai god 😂😂😂."

@musamohamed2393 wrote:

"Let's listen to this guy well, he paid GHC180000 to enter the UK with a permit. That tells how true he is a student from SVTV."

@egamor18 said:

"I am beginning to THINK SOME of the people exaggerate the amount they pay for connection. Because some of the amounts of money are insane."

@sadatimmurana-v4g wrote:

"Do you know how many years it will take you to get that money in the UK am here unless you have hands skill like a mechanic 🧰, electrician, air-conditioning, heating and cooling welder labour work 😂😂😂😂😂. By 1 year, your brain will reset😂😂😂😂."

Frank Effah shares his experiences as a Ghanaian working menial jobs in the UK on TikTok. Photo credit: etuoaboba/TikTok, Michael Stephens-PA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man shares struggles of cleaning jobs in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Effah, a Ghanaian living in the UK, shared his struggles with menial jobs on TikTok.

Frank described cleaning jobs as physically demanding job, yet low-paying in terms of wages.

He said that some homeowners deliberately make homes extremely messy, knowing they pay someone to do their cleaning, a situation he said adds to the stress.

Source: YEN.com.gh