Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is set to appear before a U.S. court over alleged immigration violations

ICE claimed he overstayed his visa, while Ghana's Attorney General says the visa was officially revoked

The case may lead to Ofori-Atta’s extradition to Ghana over corruption-related investigations

Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear before a U.S. court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, over alleged immigration violations.

Earlier, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicated that Ofori-Atta overstayed his visitor visa and has currently lost his legal status to remain in the country.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, a determination on the former Finance Minister's possible extradition to Ghana may follow the court proceedings.

ICE confirms Ofori-Atta Visa overstay case

Ken Ofori-Atta was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, January 5, 2026, over immigration status issues.

The ICE had earlier described Ken Ofori-Atta as an illegal alien who had overstayed his permitted admission.

It added that the former Finance Minister’s conduct amounts to a violation of U.S. immigration law, which could result in deportation.

According to a 3news report, an ICE spokesperson disclosed that Ofori-Atta's visa had an expiration date of November 27, 2025.

“Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is an illegal alien from Ghana who is facing corruption and corruption-related charges in his home country. He entered the United States on May 28, 2025, on a visitor’s visa with an expiration date of Nov. 27, 2025. Ofori-Atta overstayed his permitted admission,” the spokesperson said in the 3news report.

“The Trump administration has been abundantly clear: aliens must respect our laws or face the consequences. Overstaying a visa is an immigration law violation that can result in deportation.”

Ghana's Attorney General speaks on Ofori-Atta's case

Ghana's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has refuted claims that the immigration case against Ofori-Atta is a normal visa overstay.

He explained that Ofori-Atta’s visa was officially revoked by U.S. authorities.

Speaking to Joy News on Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Attorney General explained that U.S. authorities had initially granted Mr Ofori-Atta until November 29, 2025, to leave the country, but he failed to comply.

“This is not exactly about immigration. His visa has not expired. It expires in February. No, it was revoked. I am telling you this on authority,” Dr Ayine said.

Dr Ayine further explained that Ghana’s extradition request is connected to investigations being conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in relation to the SML matter.

“I have been working with the Americans diligently on him. And the visa was revoked. And that is why he lost his immigration status in the United States,” he added.

US promises no-interference in Ghana's extradition efforts

