The US government has assured Ghana it will not interfere in efforts to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta and Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed this after meeting US officials in Accra

Both Ofori-Atta and Tamakloe face corruption charges and are wanted by Ghana’s Special Prosecutor

The US government has reportedly informed Ghana that it will not interfere in its efforts to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta and Sedina Tamakloe Attionu.

This was disclosed in a social media post by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

He said the US official made this known to him during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

“The United States government has assured that, without prejudice to judicial processes, it will not stand in the way of Ghana as regards the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Sedina Tamakloe Attionu,” he wrote.

“Our engagement confirmed recent payments to US companies and the enhanced business climate which is ideal for stronger Ghana-US trade,” he added.

Ghana’s cases against Ofori-Atta and Sedinam

Ofori-Atta is the immediate past Finance Minister who has been declared wanted in Ghana by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

In November 2025, the OSP filed 78 corruption-related charges against Ofori-Atta and five others in relation to revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Mrs Tamakloe, on the other hand, served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) under President John Mahama's first term in office.

She is currently a fugitive in the US following a high-profile corruption conviction.

In April 2024, an Accra High Court sentenced her in absentia to 10 years in prison with hard labour after she was found guilty on 78 counts, including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

The court consequently found her responsible for a total financial loss of about GH₵90 million to the state.

Reactions to US promise on Ken and Sedina

Following Okudzeto Ablakwa's social media post, some Ghanaians thronged the comment sections to share their views.

@Quesi Asani said:

"This is what you should be doing, not to be issuing positions and condemnations that don't concern you...our relations with foreign countries is a bilateral benefits for economic growth and not on political grounds,,,let's be guided."

@Hon Rasty also said:

"No wonder KOA said he don't want to see Ghana's Consulate officials under any circumstances. Man bore already."

@Kwame Somia Andoh commented:

"Yes, like l have been saying all the time, international cooperation is all about mutual respect and not a master and servant kind of thing. So if the US government continues to deal with us with respect and on an equal level, then we will continue to cooperate with them."

Trial of Ofori-Atta and seven others begins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the criminal trial of Ken Ofori-Atta, and seven others had commenced at the Accra High Court.

The accused are facing 78 corruption-related charges tied to revenue assurance contracts with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The case focuses on alleged unlawful contract approvals and financial losses due to inadequate verification of work that was done.

