Concerned Ghanaians protested at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, demanding the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The protest follows 78 corruption-related charges filed against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutors

Ghana’s Attorney General has officially submitted an extradition request to U.S. authorities

A group of concerned Ghanaian citizens have gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Accra to demand the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the protesters were seen holding placards with bold slogans as they demanded the extradition of the former Finance Minister.

A group of protesters have storm the U.S. Embassy in Accra to demand Ken Ofori-Atta’s extradition. Photo credit: UGC.

The protesters, numbering three as seen in the video, claim Ken Ofori-Atta mismanaged the economy and ruined many lives and businesses while serving as Finance Minister, and for that reason, he must return home to account for his stewardship.

Before the protest, which occurred on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, some concerned Ghanaian citizens had already joined a public campaign demanding the return of the former Finance Minister to Ghana.

An online petition initiated by US-based Ghanaian lawyer Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, gathered over 1,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

In the online petition dated Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Kwaku Azar pleaded with the U.S. Embassy in Ghana to facilitate the extradition of Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face criminal charges levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Why are protesters demanding Ofori-Atta’s extradition?

Ken Ofori-Atta was reported to have left Ghana for the U.S. between January 2 and 4, 2025, following the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

After several unsuccessful efforts to bring him back to the country over corruption allegations, the OSP declared him wanted.

In November 2025, the OSP finally filed 78 corruption-related charges against Ofori-Atta and five others in relation to revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

AG submits extradition request for Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, Ghana's Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, has officially submitted a request for the extradition of Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.

According to him, the request was made to facilitate the return of the two individuals to Ghana to face the 78 corruption-related charges filed against them by the OSP.

Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series on December 18, 2025, Dr Ayine said the OSP began the process on November 19, 2025, when it submitted a request for extradition proceedings against the former Finance Minister and his alleged accomplice.

He stated that this is a major step in the ongoing investigation into Ofori-Atta.

Dr Ayine disclosed that following a preliminary review, the International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney General’s Department discovered gaps in the extradition documentation.

The AG added that the documentation needed enhancements to meet the relevant legal and procedural standards.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Credit: Ernest Ankomah/Philip A. Dwyer/Bellingham Herald/Tribune News Service

Ken Ofori-Atta detained by US ICE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ken Ofori-Atta had been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigration status issues.

He is in the US on health grounds amid controversy over his involvement in alleged corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The government is currently trying to extradite Ofori-Atta from the US to Ghana to face prosecution for alleged instances of corruption.

