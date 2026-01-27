A petition to the presidency alleged the illegal takeover of Kotobabi toilet facility by local officials

Prince Setraco Ghana Limited claimed officials disrupted their operations and revenue collection at the facility

The company's petition alleged unpaid revenue of GH¢10,080 as it deals with a significant outstanding bank loan

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Chief Executive, Rudolf Collingwood-Williams and the Assemblyman for Kotobabi Electoral Area, Tommy Thompson, are the focus of petitions to the presidency over the alleged illegal takeover of a public toilet facility in Kotobabi.

The petition has come from a private construction and sanitation management company called Prince Setraco Ghana Limited.

Prince Setraco accused the two local government officials of interfering with the company's operations at a 20-seater modern toilet facility leased to them by the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly.

Ghanaweb reported that the company explained that it signed a 15-year lease agreement with the Assembly on May 1, 2023, granting it the right to renovate, operate and collect revenue from the facility.

However, on September 13, 2025, the company claims that Thompson led youth to forcibly take control of the facility and began collecting all revenue.

When the matter was reported to Collingwood-Williams, he allegedly failed to intervene, prompting the company to involve the Nima Police Station.

"They have been collecting the revenue made for the assembly and be sharing it among the national security boys at the Osu castle. We informed the MCE about this development, but he refused to take action."

The company stated in its petition to the presidency that the unpaid revenue to the Assembly over six months amounts to GH¢10,080, while the company's outstanding bank loan totals GH¢180,000.

