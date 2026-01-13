Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Supreme Court Adjourns Matthew Nyindam’s Case, NDC Candidate Confident of Victory
Supreme Court Adjourns Matthew Nyindam’s Case, NDC Candidate Confident of Victory

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • The Supreme Court has postponed its ruling on Matthew Nyindam's bid to annul a High Court order for a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election
  • The Electoral Commission had scheduled the rerun for December 31, 2025, but suspended the process after Nyindam filed a certiorari application
  • NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who filed the original petition, says he is confident the Supreme Court will uphold the High Court's ruling in his favour

The Supreme Court has deferred its ruling on Matthew Nyindam's certiorari application seeking to annul the Tamale High Court order for a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election.

The Apex Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, said it would deliver the ruling on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Supreme Court adjourns Matthew Nyindam’s case, but NDC Daniel Nsala Wakpal confident of victory. Photo credit: UGC.
The matter at the Supreme Court stems from the Tamale High Court’s decision to overturn the 2024 parliamentary election results in the Kpandai Constituency.

In the 2024 elections, Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of the MP for Kpandai, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Acting on the Tamale High Court’s judgment, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced December 31, 2025, as the date for the rerun.

The process, however, was suspended after Matthew Nyindam filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court, invoking its supervisory jurisdiction to quash the High Court’s decision.

NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal confident of victory

Speaking after the Supreme Court deferred the ruling to January 28, Daniel Nsala Wakpal expressed confidence in winning the certiorari application filed by Matthew Nyindam.

He said the case he filed at the Tamale High Court, which was ruled in his favour, was genuine, suggesting that nothing will change at the Supreme Court.

"It's going to be in my favour, because people thought the case that was handled by the High Court in Tamale was not genuine, but they rigged the elections. We were in court for 11 good months," he said.
"It was not just one week that we went to court and the judgment was given. It was 11 months; we were all in court with my opponent, all the witnesses were heard, and our case was genuine," he added.
The NPP's Matthew Nyindam is the frontrunner ahead of the Kpandai election rerun against the NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal, according to a poll by Global InfoAnalytics. Credit: Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.
Nyindam emerges as frontrunner in early poll

YEN.com.gh reported that an eearly polls suggested a tight race in the Kpandai election rerun between the NPP’s Matthew Nyindam and the NDC’s Daniel Nsala Wakpal.

An initial survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, led by Mussa Dankwah, indicated that Matthew Nyindam, was leading the poll by four points over his main contender, Daniel Nsala Wakpal of the NDC.

