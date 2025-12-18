The Koforidua High Court has dismissed the election petition against Suhum MP, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, affirming his victory as valid and lawful

The Koforidua High Court has dismissed the election petition against the Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, December 18, 2025, affirmed that Asiedu Bekoe’s mandate was lawfully and validly obtained.

This was disclosed on Facebook by the MP for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, a few minutes after the judgment was read in court.

The Koforidua High Court dismissed the parliamentary election petition filed by former Suhum MP, Kwadjo Asante, ruling that the case lacked merit and failed to establish any credible evidence of electoral irregularities.

Speaking to the media, Sammi Awuku disclosed that cross-examination by the respondents' lawyers exposed significant weaknesses in the petitioner’s claims.

This, he said, made it impossible for the presiding judge of the Koforidua High Court to overturn the election outcome.

Taking to social media to celebrate the victory, the Akuapim North MP stated that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) would protect the parliamentary seats it currently occupies.

He further expressed profound gratitude to Frank Asiedu Bekoe and his legal team, led by Gary Nimako.

"One by one, we will defend our territory and protect the seats we legitimately occupy. It has been a truly stressful journey, but I am grateful that my brother can now fully focus on serving the good people of Suhum without any further distractions," he said.

"Heartfelt congratulations to my brother, Hon. Frank Asiedu Bekoe. Congratulations as well to Lawyer Gary Nimako and the NPP Legal Team for a job well done," he added.

High Court awards GH¢200k cost against petitioner

Meanwhile, in affirming its decision, the Koforidua High Court awarded GH¢200,000 in costs against the petitioner, Kwadjo Asante, who was the former MP for Suhum.

This follows the rejection of a lower amount proposed by Asante after Asiedu Bekoe demanded GH¢500,000 as damages for the year-long trial.

Frank Asiedu Bekoe contested the 2024 Suhum parliamentary election on the ticket of the NPP.

He won the election with 16,855 votes ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s candidate, Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri, who had 15,259 votes, while Asante garnered 14,860 votes.

However, Kwadjo Asante, who contested the parliamentary election as an independent candidate, filed a petition to challenge the results. praying the court to annul the Suhum results and order a re-run.

However, after months of litigation, the court held that Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa, was validly elected.

