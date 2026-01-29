Election Watch Ghana has raised concerns over what it describes as unprecedented vote buying ahead of the New Patriotic Party primary.

The election monitoring group warned that the integrity of the country’s democratic process is under serious threat because of this.

Citi News reported that the group said findings from its community engagements indicate that some candidates are allegedly deploying huge sums of money to influence delegates’ decisions.

“We are alarmed by reports of unprecedented vote buying in the upcoming January 31st elections. The integrity of our democratic process is under threat as candidates with deep pockets threaten to undermine the will of the people."

According to Election Watch Ghana, serious contenders are reportedly allocating over GH¢150 million in cash to sway delegates.

This could be through hotel accommodation, transportation, feeding and payment of per diems.

“Our findings show that serious candidates are allocating substantial resources, reportedly between GH¢150 million to GH¢200 million cash, to influence delegates’ decisions through lavish offers."

The group called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to take urgent steps to address the alleged irregularities and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Election Watch Ghana also encouraged citizens and party stakeholders to report any suspected cases of vote buying to the commission, providing the Commission’s toll-free line, 0800324324, for that purpose.

Source: YEN.com.gh