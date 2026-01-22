The five New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants have signed a peace pact ahead of the January 31 presidential primaries

The five New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants have signed a peace pact ahead of the party's presidential primary on January 31.

The aspirants who signed the agreement are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyepong.

Akufo-Addo Fires Warning as Flagbearer Aspirants Sign Pact: "NPP is Bigger Than Any Individual”

The signing event on January 22 in Accra was marked by calls to ensure unity within the party.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo held that the party was bigger than any individual.

“Unity is not an option, a strategic necessity to victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

What does the peace pact say?

According to the pact, the candidates acknowledged that the primaries have been conducted in a manner that is transparent, inclusive, and fair, with all aspirants afforded equal opportunities to participate. They pledged to accept the outcome of the elections as a valid and binding expression of the will of the party’s delegates.

The agreement further commits the aspirants to promote peace and unity within the party before, during, and after the primaries. They agreed to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could disrupt party cohesion and reaffirmed their loyalty to the NPP, regardless of the election outcome.

On support for the eventual winner, the pact states that all candidates will work diligently to back the chosen flagbearer, not only during the 2028 elections but also in efforts to secure a strong parliamentary majority.

Any disputes arising from violations of the pact will be resolved through the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms in line with the NPP constitution.

Bawumia is leading the NPP flagbearer race

Amid the campaigning, Bawumia emerged as the clear frontrunner in the forthcoming flagbearer race.

In a poll on the NPP presidential primary published by Global InfoAnalytics, the former vice president is leading the race with over 56% support.

This places him far ahead of his main rival, Agyapong, who has 28.5%.

Bawumia is considered the clear frontrunner in the forthcoming flagbearer race. Credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The poll also noted that 72% of NPP core voters want him to be their presidential candidate for 2028, compared to 19% who prefer Kennedy Agyapong.

In terms of performance of the other aspirants, Acheampong and Adutwum had 6% and 4%, respectively. Agyepong is also polling at 4%.

Among core NPP voters, Acheampong placed third with 5%, while Adutwum and Agyepong had 2% and 1% respectively.

Bryan Acheampong urges delegates to reject Bawumia

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Acheapong urged delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the formation in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, noting that leadership remains a key factor in securing victory.

Despite past governance shortcomings, Acheampong believes Ghanaians will forgive the party, but the candidate challenge must first be overcome.

