Prophet William Baffour Asare has shared a doom prophecy regarding the NPP's upcoming primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026

In a video, the prophet detailed a series of bad incidents that would happen at the various polling stations during the party's elections

Prophet William Baffour Asare also made a prophetic declaration concerning the outcome of the 2028 general elections in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

General Overseer of Gethsemane Glory Evangelical Ministry International, Prophet William Baffour Asare, popularly known as Fire Man, has shared a concerning prophecy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of their presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Prophet William Baffour Asare prophesies doom for the NPP's upcoming primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, FIRE 1 TV

Source: Facebook

The main opposition party, the NPP, will hold their presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer for the 2028 elections, over a year after they abysmally lost the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahama Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections but lost to John Mahama.

He faces fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, who are also looking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Prophet Asare prophesies doom for NPP primaries

Speaking before his congregation at the Gethsemane Glory Evangelical Ministry International, Prophet Asare claimed to have seen a vision of some unfortunate incidents that would mar the NPP's primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He claimed that in a vision he received, he saw the party's internal presidential elections being halted at a moment.

Prophet Asare claimed that chaos erupted at the polling stations after the primaries abruptly halted halfway through the process.

The prophet claimed that some unknown individuals had hired thugs to cause violence and disrupt the NPP primaries.

He said:

"I saw the NPP primary election suddenly stopped. I saw chaos erupt immediately after they stopped voting. If the NPP is not careful, some people will pay thugs to create confusion at any peaceful polling station."

Prophet Asare claimed that the violence during the primaries would be initiated by some supporters of one of the five flagbearer hopefuls.

Prophet William Baffour Asare shares a vision about more by-elections in 2026 after Naser Toure Mahama's passing. Photo credit: @fire1tv/Facebook, @Hon Naser Mahama Toure/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He claimed that the chaos agents will form a group and visit the various polling stations to disrupt the voting process and intimidate the supporters of another candidate from participating in the elections.

The preacher claimed that the eventual winner of the 2026 NPP primaries would secure victory after only his supporters vote following the violence at the polls.

Prophet Asare claimed that the next NPP flagbearer would lose two consecutive national elections due to how he won the 2026 primaries.

He claimed that the winner of the primaries has decided to use violence to win despite being told by powerful men of God that he will lose.

The TikTok video of Prophet William Baffour Asare sharing his doom prophecy for the NPP primaries is below:

Prophet Asare's NPP primaries prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Antwibosiako543 commented:

"Kennedy, are you here? Watch out. A word to the wise is enough. Papa, God bless you."

Emmanuel Yankey said:

"Nothing is going to happen. Hon Ken has won massively already, and nothing is changing."

Ben wrote:

"So the pastors don't want voters to use their mind to vote again?"

WithGod commented:

"Kennedy won't listen to this, but Bawumia will listen and laugh. 🤣🤣😂 Amen."

Bawumia pastor predicts victory for Kennedy Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Bawumia pastor predicted victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries.

In a video, Apostle Elijah Kofi King, who had previously prophesied a win for Bawumia, explained why he changed his prediction.

The preacher's prophetic declaration triggered a big debate among NPP supporters on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh