Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the leading candidate in the NPP's upcoming flagbearer race with over 56% support

The poll also shows Bawumia dominating among core party voters, with 72% backing him over Kennedy Agyapong, who trails with 19%

The race, set for January 31, 2026, could see Bawumia defeat Agyapong for the second time after his 2023 flagbearer victory

Former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the forthcoming flagbearer race of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A poll on the NPP presidential primary published by Global InfoAnalytics on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, shows that the former vice president is leading the race with over 56 per cent support.

A Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NPP flagbearer race puts Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of Kennedy Agyapong and Bryan Acheampong. Photo credit: UGC.

This places him far ahead of his main rival, Kennedy Agyapong, who has 28 per cent.

According to the poll, support for Dr Bawumia is even more pronounced within the party's grassroots base, as 72 per cent of NPP core voters want him to be their presidential candidate for 2028, compared to 19 per cent who prefer Kennedy Agyapong.

The outcome of the Global InfoAnalytics poll shows that Dr Bawumia is in pole position to defeat Kennedy Agyapong, a former MP for Assin Central, for the second time, after defeating him in the November 2023 NPP flagbearer contest with over 60 per cent of the votes.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong come fourth and fifth in the Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Performance of other NPP flagbearer aspirants

In terms of performance of the other aspirants, the MP for Abetifi and former minister for food and agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and the MP for Bosomtwi and former minister for education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, had six per cent and four per cent, respectively.

A former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, polls four per cent.

Among core NPP voters, Dr Acheampong placed third with five per cent, while Dr Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong secured two per cent and one per cent respectively.

While the poll indicates that the former vice president is the main frontrunner, it also shows that the fragmented opposition within the party could further enhance his advantage going into the flagbearer race, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Global InfoAnalytics poll, supervised by renowned Ghanaian pollster Mussa Dankwah, was conducted in October 2025.

Using a combination of telephone, face-to-face and web-based interviews, the poll had respondents from across the 16 regions of Ghana. It also carries a 99 per cent confidence level with a margin of error of ±1.1 per cent.

Reactions to poll on NPP flagbearer race

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the poll on the NPP flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Acquaah Johann said:

"I even expected him to ask a question like, Who do you think can create jobs for you? Interestingly, he did not ask that question to the delegates."

@Francis Yao Aggor also said:

"For the first time, scientific data will not yield the results anticipated…"

@Abanga Moses commented:

"This one Musah got it wrong. Ghanaians like Ken more than Bawumia."

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns the NPP against fielding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again in the 2028 election. Photo credit: Dr Bryan Acheampong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bryan Acheampong urges delegates to reject Bawumia

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong had cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the formation in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, noting that leadership remains a key factor in securing victory.

Despite past governance shortcomings, Dr Acheampong believes Ghanaians will forgive the party, but the candidate challenge must first be overcome.

