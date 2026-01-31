Irene Naa Torshie Addo has signalled her readiness to serve as the New Patriotic Party's running mate in 2028

Addo is a former Member of Parliament for Tema West and former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund

The NPP has been holding its presidential primary on January 31, 2026, with five contenders vying for the nomination

Former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has expressed her willingness to serve as a running mate to the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer.

Citi News reported that her statement comes amid speculation that she is being considered for the vice-presidential slot after she backed Agyapong in the party’s 2026 presidential primary.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo expresses a willingness to serve as a running mate of the NPP.

Addo had previously supported former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s last flagbearership contest.

The former MP dismissed speculation that she had been in talks to become Kennedy Agyapong’s running mate if he wins.

She, however, made it clear that she would be ready to serve if considered.

“Possible, I don’t know and we haven’t discussed that but if I am, what do you think? It’s also good to have women included. If my people think I am capable, it is not just going to be about me, but my constituency, the NPP and other influential people.

“If they think I am capable, because you never know your strength. If they think I am capable, then I think I am ready to serve the country and I will give up my life for the country."

About the NPP Presidential Primary

The NPP is holding a presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with five aspirants seeking victory.

The five contestants are Agyapong, Bawumia, Dr Byran Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong.

The NPP has indicated that 211,849 delegates are expected to vote in the presidential primary across Ghana’s 276 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 333 polling centres with polls opening at 0700 hours and closing at 1400 hours.

Each constituency will generally have one centre, except in cases where the number of delegates exceeds 1,000, where additional voting points will be created within the same locality.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Akufo-Addo warned aspirants that the NPP was bigger than any individual.

Akufo-Addo stressed that unity was critical to the party.

“Unity is not an option, a strategic necessity to victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

