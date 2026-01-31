Kwesi Kwarteng, a spokesperson for the campaign team of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has spoken as provisional results from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries elections on Saturday, January 31, 2026, trickle in.

NPP Presidential Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong's Campaign Spokesperson Kwesi Kwarteng Breaks Silence

The NPP held its presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer to represent them against the NDC and other political parties in the 2028 general elections.

The party's internal election came over a year after they suffered a major defeat in the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Provisional results from the NPP presidential primaries indicate that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu, who previously lost woefully to President John Dramani Mahama in the last general elections, is on course to become the flagbearer for a second time.

Bawumia faced fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, all of whom were looking to lead the party in the 2028 elections as its presidential candidate.

Kennedy Agyapong's campaign spokesperson speaks after voting

In an interview with blogger the 1957 News at Kennedy Agyapong's campaign headquarters, Kwesi Kwarteng appeared to be in a sombre mood as he noted that he had not received authorisation to publicly speak about the election's outcome and that his team was waiting for the official declaration.

He expressed gratitude to the party's delegates and supporters for the smooth and largely peaceful primaries held at various polling stations in the country.

Kwarteng appeared to concede defeat to Dr Bawumia as he commended the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team for putting in their best effort in the elections. He noted that he and his team would respect the delegates' choice.

Kennedy's campaign spokesperson also commended the electoral process, stating that it was transparent and fair.

He stated that his team would happily concede defeat and congratulate Dr Bawumia if he is ultimately declared the winner of the presidential primaries.

In a Facebook post, Kwesi Kwarteng also expressed his appreciation to Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, who emphatically prophesied victory for Kennedy Agyapong.

