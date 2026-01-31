The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Benard Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has gone ahead of the Electoral Commission to declare victory for Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary.

While Bawumia appears to have a healthy lead in the election, the final results have not formally been announced.

Chairman Wontumi declares victory for Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

In the full statement on Facebook, Boasiako said:

I wish to congratulate H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer election.

This has been a difficult period for our party, especially after the outcome of the 2024 general elections. But this process has shown that the NPP remains a strong, democratic and united political family, capable of reorganising and preparing for the future.

The work ahead of us is clear. We must rebuild, reconnect with our base, and restore the confidence of the Ghanaian people. This will require honesty, hard work, discipline and, above all, unity.

I supported this process because I believe the NPP must always put the party first, not individuals or personal interests. Now is not the time for blame or internal divisions. Now is the time to close ranks and focus on winning again in 2028.

I therefore call on all members of the party, across all regions and at every level, to support our flagbearer and contribute to rebuilding a stronger party organisation nationwide.

For my part, I remain fully committed to helping the party build a solid grassroots structure, mobilise our supporters, and prepare ourselves for a successful return to government in 2028.

We may have lost in 2024, but we have not lost our spirit, our values, or our belief in Ghana.

Bawumia secures victory at NPP headquarters

Bawumia secured victory at the New Patriotic Party headquarters amid the party's ongoing presidential primary process.

The former Vice President polled 308 of the 481 total votes, per provisional results.

His main challenger, Kennedy Agyapong, got 160 votes, Bryan Acheampong got three votes, Yaw Adutwum got two votes, while Kwabena Agyepong got seven votes.

Bawumia has been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global InfoAnalytics.

He had been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

