YEN.com.gh looks at some of the key details and numbers as the NPP heads to its presidential primary ahead of the 2028 election

The New Patriotic Party is beginning its charge at the 2028 election on January 31 with its internal election to select its flagbearer and potential presidential candidate.

All eyes will be on who the NPP picks to court Ghanaians and rebuild trust after the heavily criticised Akufo-Addo administration, which was marked by political and economic crises.

The five NPP flagbearer aspirants are contesting for the votes of over 200,000 delegates. Credit: Ken Ohene Agyepong/Dr Yaw Osei Adutuwm/Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The five aspirants contesting the presidential primaries are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The five are well known in the party, having held either significant government positions or party positions.

The important numbers ahead of the NPP primary

211,849

Perhaps the most important figure in the NPP primary is the number of delegates. The NPP has indicated that 211,849 delegates are expected to vote in the election across Ghana’s 276 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 333 polling centres with polls opening at 0700 hours and closing at 1400 hours.

Each constituency will generally have one centre, except in cases where the number of delegates exceeds 1,000, where additional voting points will be created within the same locality.

He said the arrangement resulted in a total of 333 polling centres nationwide, including one at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The Greater Accra region has the most voters, with 40175 voters, followed by the Ashanti Region with 36,626. The North East region has the fewest delegates with 3,645.

The winner of the election would need 50% of the vote in addition to one more vote. There will be a runoff if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

13

The primary process is coming a mere 13 months after the 2024 election, in which Bawumia was the face of a comprehensive defeat.

The NPP suffered a heavy defeat in the most recent general election, which manifested in 41% of the vote and only 87 out of 276 seats in Parliament after losing several parliamentary strongholds.

The relatively early primary has been attributed to the NPP’s desire to quickly find a leader to unite against ahead of the 2028 general election. The party has not had a substantive National Chairman since Stephen Ntim, who requested a withdrawal from all party duties in June 2025.

70 to 150

The Ghana Police Service will deploy between 70 and 150 officers at each polling centre for security. There will also be military support in selected areas, particularly parts of the Upper East Region.

The NPP says the Ghana Police Service is the sole security agency responsible for security at its presidential primary. The party leadership has said it does not want National Security operatives or other non-police security personnel near the process.

GNA reported that the police started deploying logistics two days before the election.

57

Bawumia has been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics.

The poll, conducted between December 29, 2025, and January 23, 2026, surveyed 10,133 respondents across all 16 regions and 272 constituencies using a random probability sampling method.

Bawumia is favoured to win the NPP presidential primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Bawumia has been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has projected that the former Vice President will win 14 out of the 16 regions.

In the 2023 presidential primary, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.

150,000,000

Concerns have again been raised about vote-buying ahead of the election. Election Watch Ghana believes aspirants are heading into the poll with warchests filled with at least GH¢150 million.

The election monitoring group believes this cash is meant to sway delegates through inducements such as hotel accommodation, transportation costs, feeding and payment of per diems.

The campaigns have already devolved to intense delegate-level bargaining with promises of future appointments, regional balancing calculations and quiet alliances among local power brokers.

Source: YEN.com.gh