There was a skirmish at the Korle Bu Police Station polling centre in the Ablekuma South Constituency when two disqualified delegates confronted the constituency chairman over their exclusion from the New Patriotic Party primaries.

Joy News also reported that one of its journalists was accosted during the incident on January 31.

The two individuals, whose identities were withheld, lost their delegate status after being removed from party positions.

The situation quickly escalated into heated exchanges and insults, with the disqualified delegates allegedly accusing constituency chairman Collins Asante of bias.

Asante is said to be affiliated with Kennedy Agyapong's camp, while the two aggrieved delegates are known supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the leading candidate in the race.

The Joy News journalist, Fostina Sarfo, covering the event, was verbally attacked by one of the delegates, who also attempted to obstruct filming at the polling centre.

The situation nearly turned violent when another delegate attempted to pelt stones at the journalist, but police officers on duty swiftly intervened to restore order.

No arrests have been reported, and voting at the centre continued after the disruption was contained.

Police arrests 2 NPP delegates

Two delegates were arrested for violating election laws. This comes after they were both detained for having body cameras.

A correspondent for Adom TV, Nana Esi Brew Monney, provided more details on the first incident, stating that the young culprit is alleged to be the local chapter president for TESCON, the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

She disclosed that security presence at the polling station was very high, and the young man was handcuffed and taken away for interrogation and further investigation over his act.

