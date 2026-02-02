One year after Nana Pooley’s brutal killing, the main suspect is still on the run, keeping wounds open for the Asante Kotoko faithful

Pooley’s death triggered a rare suspension of the Ghana Premier League and forced a hard reset on matchday security nationwide.

New GFA safety protocols were introduced in response to the tragedy, but justice for the fallen Kotoko supporter remains elusive

As Ghana football pauses to remember Nana Pooley, the pain is intensified by the absence of closure for his family and supporters

Monday, February 2, 2026, marks exactly one year since the tragic passing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, one of the most passionate supporters of Asante Kotoko.

Having followed the game with unwavering passion and dedication, his death remains one of the darkest moments in the modern history of Ghanaian football.

Nana Pooley was allegedly stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Koramansa Park in Nsoatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The incident occurred after tensions escalated between supporters of both teams during the match, which the home side eventually won 1-0.

According to eyewitness accounts, as well as police and court documents, Pooley was attacked by one Daniel Febiri outside the stadium, after which his lifeless body was allegedly dumped inside the venue.

A year on, Febiri remains on the run, while legal proceedings continue in the search for justice for the late Kotoko fan.

The failure to apprehend the suspect has only deepened the pain felt by Pooley’s family, friends, and even the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Pooley was more than just a supporter. He was a constant presence at Kotoko matches across the country, known for his passion, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to the Porcupine Warriors.

Indeed, his death rocked Ghanaian football and reignited long-standing concerns about safety and security at match venues, as the BBC noted.

Aftermath of Pooley’s death

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, the GFA suspended the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League temporarily as the Ghana Police Service launched investigations into the incident.

The decision was widely viewed as a necessary step to confront the growing menace of fan violence in the game.

However, the league resumed in March 2025 following extensive stakeholder engagements, with Bibiani Gold Stars eventually going on to win their maiden league title. Despite the resumption, the season remained indelibly marked by the loss of Nana Pooley.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, representatives of the GFA and all 18 Premier League clubs met at the GFA Secretariat, where they agreed to adopt Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, as stated on the GFA's official website.

These measures were designed to establish minimum safety standards and clearly define the responsibilities of match organisers, officials, and participants before, during, and after matches.

Ebenezer Owusu laments delayed justice

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil in an exclusive interview, renowned Asante Kotoko supporter Ebenezer ''Asasewura'' Owusu expressed deep regret that, one year on, justice has still not been served for Nana Pooley.

“It is very painful that after all this time, the person accused of killing Pooley has not been arrested. We lost a brother, a true Kotoko man, and until justice is done, the wound will not heal.”

He added that Pooley’s death should serve as a turning point for Ghana football, urging authorities to ensure that supporters can attend matches without fear for their lives.

Damenya hails Nana Pooley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Asante Kotoko National Circles Chairman, Christopher Damenya, said the late Francis Yaw Sarpong had done enough to earn a permanent place in the rich history of the Porcupine Warriors.

He noted that Pooley will be remembered above all for his unwavering loyalty to Kotoko and his tireless efforts to mobilise and unite supporters across the country.

