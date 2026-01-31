A campaign agent for the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that two delegates were blocked from voting in the NPP's presidential primaries at the Ablekuma South constituency on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer to represent them in the 2028 general elections.

The party's internal election comes over a year after they suffered a major defeat in the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections as the NPP's flagbearer but lost to John Mahama.

Bawumia faces fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, all of whom are also looking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Bawumia's delegates allegedly blocked from voting

In an interview with Accra-based broadcast station, Citi TV, a campaign agent for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, alleged that two long-serving delegates from Chorkor were prevented from voting at a polling station at the Ablekuma South constituency.

He claimed that an opposing agent from Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team blocked the individuals from participating in the presidential primaries after appearing at the polling station.

Bawumia's polling agent claimed that Kennedy's agent blocked the two delegates, who were supporters of the former Vice President, from voting because the NPP Ablekuma South constituency Chairman had allegedly suspended them.

He claimed that, following background investigations, he and other members of Bawumia's camp were informed that the two delegates forfeited their right to vote after allegedly defecting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The polling agent denied the claims, stating that the two delegates were prominent figures known by NPP supporters nationally.

