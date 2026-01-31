Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

NPP Primaries: Police Arrest Two Delegates for Taking Photos Of Ballots After Voting, Video Trends
Politics

NPP Primaries: Police Arrest Two Delegates for Taking Photos Of Ballots After Voting, Video Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
2 min read
  • The ongoing voting in the NPP presidential primaries has kicked off with a few incidents
  • This follows reports that two delegates have been apprehended by the police after taking pictures of their ballots after voting
  • Ghanaians have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the NPP presidential primaries

Two delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are currently in police custody for violating election laws.

This comes after they were both apprehended for allegedly taking photos of their ballots after voting.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agaypong, Bryan Acheampong, NPP, flagbearer race, Global InfoAnalytics poll, Peace pact
Police arrested the UMaT TESCON president for allegedly taking a photo of the ballot after voting Photo credit:@Adom TV/Facebook
Source: TikTok

A correspondent for Adom TV, Nana Esi Brew Monney, provided more details on the first incident, stating that the young culprit is alleged to be the local chapter president for TESCON, the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

She disclosed that security presence at the polling station was very high, and the young man was handcuffed and taken away for interrogation and further investigation over his act.

The second incident reportedly happened at the Ayawaso East polling centre in Accra, where the alleged culprit was also apprehended for taking photos of his ballot after voting.

For the presidential primaries, 211,849 delegates are expected to vote across Ghana’s 276 constituencies, with polls starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

