The National Democratic Congress (NDC) congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for conducting a successful presidential primary, which saw Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerge as the party's flagbearer for the December 2028 presidential election.

In a statement, signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, said the NPP deserved to be commended for organising what it described as a violence-free election.

“The National Democratic Congress hereby offers its congratulations to the opposition New Patriotic Party for the successful organisation of a violence-free presidential candidate primaries that saw former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerge as the party’s candidate for the presidential election slated for December 2028,” the statement said.

The statement, which was issued on February 1, 2026, also applauded the Ghana Police Service for the role it played in ensuring a smooth presidential primary.

"We take this opportunity to also commend the Ghana Police Service for the remarkable and efficient manner that they secured the entire process."

In its statement, the party said it welcomes the collaboration and participation of the NPP and other political parties in efforts to strengthen and deepen Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC further mentioned the concession statements made by the four unsuccessful candidates, expressing hope that they would uphold the reconciliatory tone of their remarks.

“We have also taken note of the reconciliatory concession statements from the other unsuccessful candidates, and hope that they will walk their talk,” the statement said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP’s presidential primary, securing the party’s flagbearer position for the 2028 general elections with 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

His closest rival, Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, came second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.76 per cent, while Dr Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, representing 18.53 per cent.

They were followed by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in fourth place with 1,999 votes, representing 1.02 per cent, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in fifth place, polling 402 votes, representing 0.21 per cent.

Read the statement below:

