Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi celebrated Mahamudu Bawumia's victory in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary with a jubilant family gathering

Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary, receiving 56.48% of the valid votes cast, in line with scientific predictions and polling

Prophet ElBernard notably apologised after his prophecy of Kennedy Agyapong winning the election did not materialise

The Head Pastor of the Kumasi Branch of Conquerors Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, celebrated with his family after what he described as the fulfilment of his prophecy about the newly-minted NPP flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The prophet had consistently predicted that Bawumia, a former Vice President, would win the primaries, was seen jubilating with his family.

The video showed a blue cake inscribed with the words "Prophecy Fulfilled" during the celebration.

"I have no strength. I have no power to, I mean, bring my prophecy to manifestation. But it's all about Jesus," the man of God said.

What happened in the NPP primary?

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

Agyapong conceded defeat in the presidential primary a few hours before the event.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team, while admitting that the worst had happened.

Prophet ElBernard breaks silence on failed prophecy

Months before the campaign for the NPP's presidential primaries started, Prophet ElBernard prophesied victory for Ken Agyapong and even released a book detailing his prophecy.

Even though Bawumia was highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory, ElBernard was unwavering.

In a long statement on his official Facebook page, Prophet ElBernard apologised to Kennedy and his campaign team for his inaccurate prophetic declaration about the 2026 NPP primaries.

"Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many people trusted my word, and some were affected emotionally, spiritually, and politically. I acknowledge this with humility."

Bawumia supporters vow to visit ElBernard's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia's supporters vowed to visit Prophet ElBernard's church after his prophecy failed to materialise.

In a video, entertainment pundit and staunch supporter of the former vice president, KOKA, shared his plans to storm the prophet's church premises on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The jubilant Bawumia supporter also accused ElBernard of being a false prophet by creating lies disguised as prophecies.

