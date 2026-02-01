Frank Nti crawled 30 metres to vote in the NPP primary, showcasing remarkable determination

Onlookers were stunned by Nti's perseverance, breaking the silence with murmurs of disbelief and admiration

The Electoral Commission facilitated Nti's voting experience, providing a chair and ensuring his privacy during the process

During the New Patriotic Party primary, a 37-year-old man with a physical challenge caught attention because of his efforts to cast his ballot.

At the Roman Catholic School Voting Centre in the Assin South Constituency, this man, Frank Nti, crawled in the dust for about 30 metres so he could have his say in selecting the NPP flagbearer.

GNA reported that Nti is a Polling Station Secretary in the constituency.

Onlookers and fellow delegates froze in a mix of shock and admiration, watching the two-term party official refuse to let a lack of mobility hinder his democratic duty.

The silence at the centre was broken only by the murmurs of those in disbelief.

One delegate, witnessing the ordeal, was overheard asking if the man truly intended to crawl the entire distance, adding, “I’ve never seen anything like this!”

Nti, a father of three and a lotto forecaster by profession, said his show of resolve was out of pride

“I’m a human being like any other, so I won’t let my physical challenge let me down.”

While his journey to the centre was solitary, his arrival was met with significant institutional support.

Nti was quick to praise the local police for their help in navigating his movement across the more treacherous patches of the school grounds.

He also highlighted the adaptive measures taken by the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure his vote remained secret and comfortable.

“Because of my inability to stand, the Electoral Commission officials provided me a chair to sit and thumbprint and folded my paper before voting. That was so helpful to me, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

What happened in the NPP primary?

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

Bawumia is going to lead the NPP in the 2028 election. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Agyapong conceded defeat in the presidential primary a few hours before the event.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team, while admitting that the worst had happened.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Akufo-Addo warned aspirants that the NPP is bigger than any individual.

Akufo-Addo stressed that unity was critical to the party. “Unity is not an option, a strategic necessity to victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

