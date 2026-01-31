Mahamudu Bawumia secured 56.48% to become the New Patriotic Party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively

Bawumia had been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global InfoAnalytics

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Bawumia was delcared winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on January 31.

Bawumia is favoured to win the NPP presidential primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Earlier prediction of results

Bawumia had been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global InfoAnalytics.

He had been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has projected that the former Vice President will win 14 out of the 16 regions.

In the 2023 presidential primary, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat in NPP presidential primary

Agyapong conceded defeat in the presidential primary a few hours before the event.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team, saying: "God's time is the best."

"I know most of you are dejected. You have to kee you rsprits up... I have taken it coolly because in politics, you can win and you can lose."

"I cushioned myself and expected the worst and the worst has happened."

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo warned aspirants that the NPP was bigger than any individual.

Akufo-Addo stressed that unity was critical to the party.

“Unity is not an option, a strategic necessity to victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

Kennedy Agyapong agent fights at polling station

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an agent of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign nearly engaged in a fight with a research officer in the Akan constituency.

The duo nearly engaged in a fistfight over a disagreement amid the ongoing NPP flagbearer elections.

