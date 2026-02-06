President John Dramani Mahama said he gifted the Zambian President a fugu during his state visit to the Southern African country

The President said he received a carving from the Zambian leader and intends to put it in his office and label it

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

President John Dramani Mahama disclosed that he gave his Zambian counterpart a smock when he went to the Southern African country for a state visit.

The Ghanaian president is currently on a three-day visit to the southern African country, where he is holding strategic engagements to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

President Mahama says he gifted his colleague Zambian President, a fugu during his state visit.

On the day he arrived in Zambia, President Mahama wore a smock which is called fugu or bakakari in local Ghanaian languages. His choice of attire generated a social media beef between Ghana and Zambia. The fugu has its roots in northern Ghana, where President Mahama comes from.

The Zambians described it as a blouse, and that was how the beef started.

Speaking to in an interview with Joy News, President Mahama said he exchanged gifts with his Zambian counterpart when he arrived. He also shared some information about the fugu.

He added that he had worn fugu on many international platforms and was amazed the Zambians had never seen it.

"In the past, it was worn by kings and warriors. Smocks have become an integral part of our cultural identity, and I wore the smock to the United Nations, the highest platform in the world. I'm surprised that Zambians didn't see me in a smock last September."

"When I arrived, we exchanged gifts. President Hichilema gave me a beautiful Zambian carving, and I appreciate it so much. I am going to put it in my office and label it as a gift from President Hichilema. Then I gave him a fugu. So I gave him one of what I wore."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to President Mahama's fugu gift

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared online. Read them below:

Manasseh Azure Awuni said:

"I love this. Thank you, Mr President, for wearing made-in-Ghana designs, including watches. We have fine fabrics in Ghana, and we can market them to the rest of the world. But, first, let's wear our own. Let's eat what we grow and grow Ghana."

Perry Ali wrote:

"Shots fired at Zambia, our president said he's surprised they didn't see it when he was on the highest platform in the world, so practically they don't have TVs 🤭."

Zhunguluku Chongo said:

"Don't worry, we consume a lot of your entertainment and culture, so the fugu is not strange to us. Zambians just have a culture of joking in both sad and happy times. It's our way of showing you that you are welcome. If you visit a Zambian and they do not poke fun at you, chances are you are not welcome, and they do not like you. It's a beautiful traditional attire, and it's lovely to see it trending."

Ebenezer Annan wrote:

"Refreshing! Let's take that a notch higher by building a thriving local industry that creates sustainable jobs.... We must, as part of effort, put in place a policy to reduce importation that puts our local players in an unfair competition. That's the biggest first step as we seek the private sector to lead the industrialisation agenda."

Doris O-Ansah said:

"Oh, your president has been given a fugu, Zambia! That's my President!"

