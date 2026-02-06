Spokesperson for Team Legal Wives & Husbands Offers Clarity on His Viral Speech

A spokesperson for the Team Legal Wives and Husbands has set the record straight on happenings at a press conference

He lashed out at Captain Smart, accusing the latter of playing a doctored video of the press conference on his show

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement by the man

Fada, one of the spokespersons of the Team Legal Wives and Husbands, has offered clarity on his recent speech at a press conference organised by the group.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who seemed displeased, stated that the video making the rounds, where he was seen making numerous errors when it comes to pronouncing certain words, had been doctored.

A spokesperson of Team Legal Wives and Husbands has gone public with his viral speech at the press conference. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV

Source: UGC

He therefore lashed out at Captain Smart, accusing him of trying to make him look bad in the eyes of the public.

"I used to listen to you anytime I am in Ghana and outside the country, but I never knew you sold your conscience and had an ulterior motive in the performance of your work.

At the end of the day, whatever I wanted to achieve has been done. My message has penetrated and is being widely talked about across the nation."

He added that the press conference will achieve the needed results and ensure Akosua Serwaa gets the intended outcomes.

Fada's response to Captain Smart comes after the latter questioned the relevance of the press conference.

Team Legal Wives set the records straight on Daddy Lumba's marriage to Daddy Lumba, calling out Odo Broni Photo credit:@UGC

Source: Facebook

Team Legal Wives and Husband press conference

In a press conference held on February 3, 2026, Papa Shee confirmed that the second funeral, which he announced a couple of weeks ago, will be held as announced.

Papa Shee then further announced that a three-day crusade will be organised at Circle on March 19, 20, and 21 to seek divine protection and spiritual liberation for Akosua Serwaa.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to reply to Captain Smart

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Samuel Adjei stated:

"Say it in English as you read the previous statement."

Lavar Laroy Lacoy stated:

"Even the one that you speak here is similar to the doctored one!!! Press conference!!! What will the press conference do?? Where is the original video???"

Diane opined:

"At this moment I am the person doing the Team Legal bra brofo mu 3duru oooo."

Lyn added:

"Lumba left Akosua Serwaa and her young children in Germany and came to settle with Odo Broni, turning himself into a ‘baby-papa machine.’ Akosua, who supported her husband through all the years they were together, had to endure the pain of watching him openly flaunt another woman in her face."

Papa Shee clarifies Akosua skipping Lumba’s funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee explained why Akosua Serwaa did not attend her late husband's funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

According to him, Akosua Serwaa was not formally invited or notified about her late husband's funeral service.

Source: YEN.com.gh