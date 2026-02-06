President John Mahama sparked buzz in Zambia after wearing a traditional Ghanaian smock, known as fugu, during a diplomatic visit

The former president expressed surprise over the social media reactions, noting he had previously worn the outfit to the UN General Assembly

Mahama said he believes the attention will benefit Ghanaian artisans by boosting global awareness of the country’s cultural attire

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence over the recent social media buzz sparked by his choice of attire in Zambia.

The Ghanaian president is currently on a three-day visit to the southern African country, where he is holding strategic engagements to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

President John Mahama breaks his silence on the fugu saga in Zambia. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

On his first day in Zambia, the Ghanaian head of state wore fugu, a traditional outfit with roots in northern Ghana, where he hails from.

Speaking in a media interview on Friday, February 6, 2026, on the sidelines of his visit to Zambia, President Mahama expressed his surprise over the attention generated by his fugu outfit.

In a Ghanaweb publication, President Mahama said he had worn the attire several times to many local and international functions, including his recent address at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He added that he was surprised to learn, through the social media buzz generated by his fashion sense, that Zambians had not seen him at the UN wearing fugu, also known as a smock or batakari.

"Smocks have become an integral part of our cultural identity, and I wore the smock to the United Nations, the highest platform in this world. I'm surprised that Zambians didn't see me in a smock last September," he said.

President welcomes unexpected attention on Fugu

President Mahama further welcomed the attention garnered on the smock by his visit to Zambia, adding that it has brought unexpected benefits to local artisans in Ghana.

He also expressed confidence that the online buzz on fugu would boost awareness and appreciation of the Ghanaian traditional outfit globally.

"The smock weavers in Ghana will be very happy because I, by the power of social media, have given them branding and marketing that they couldn't have dreamed of ever getting," he said.

"I'm very sure that by the time I leave here, the number of searches on fugu, batakari and smock is going to be quite high," he added.

Fugu, or batakari, is a traditional Ghanaian outfit deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana.

It is also highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression, particularly for people in the five northern regions of Ghana.

Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, orders fugu from Ghana after his citizens mocked President John Mahama's fashion sense. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Zambian President orders fugu from Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Zambian President, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, had ordered the traditional Ghanaian fugu attire following online mockery after President John Mahama wore the smock during an official visit to the Southern African country.

He made the announcement during a state event honouring Mahama’s visit to Zambia.

Hichilema expressed admiration for the attire and directed his team to publicly associate with the Ghanaian cultural wear.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh