The Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa, Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII, has reportedly been destooled over an alleged romantic affair

The removal followed traditional procedures, with a ceremonial dethronement carried out after the reported judgment

The chief's apparent destoolment sparked humorous reactions, drawing widespread attention across the country

The Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region of Ghana has reportedly been destooled over an alleged romantic affair with the community's priestess.

The news of the removal of the Ghanaian chief, Nana Obo Kwefuah VIII, was shared on social media by GHone Television on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Traditional process for removing chiefs in Ghana

The removal of a chief, such as a Gyaasehene, typically follows a set process.

Formal accusations of misconduct relating to corruption, moral scandal, or insubordination are brought forward by the kingmakers or elders of the chief's lineage.

Following this, the accused chief is summoned to appear before a traditional court or council to defend themselves against the allegations.

The kingmakers hold primary authority to determine whether the charges warrant removal from the stool.

For divisional stools, the Paramount Chief of the traditional area must be informed or involved in the final decision.

If found guilty, as in the reported case of the Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa, a traditional ceremony is performed in which the chief is symbolically removed from the stool, often involving rituals such as the removal of sandals or other regalia.

What is the role of Gyaasehene?

The Gyaasehene is one of the most critical functional roles in the Akan chieftaincy hierarchy, often described as the 'Chief of Staff' or 'Prime Minister' of the traditional palace.

The Abura Paramountcy, headquartered in Abakrampa, is a major power within the Fante ethnic group of Ghana’s Central Region.

Literally meaning 'Chief of the Kitchen (or hearth)', the Gyaasehene oversees the internal administration of the chief’s household and the broader state.

He is the primary custodian of the chief’s palace (Ahenfi) and is responsible for all movable properties belonging to the stool.

In many traditional areas in Ghana, the Gyaasehene heads the treasury and manages the financial budget and expenditure for the court.

He is typically a senior member of the Council of Kingmakers, playing a decisive role in the selection and installation of a new Paramount Chief.

In the absence of the Paramount Chief, the Gyaasehene often takes custody of the palace and its affairs.

Gyaasehene's removal sparks humorous reactions online

The removal of the Gyaasehene of Abura Dunkwa, as reported by GHone TV, has sparked humorous reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the responses below:

@Kingsley Boakye said:

"Ah but their collaboration could even help in the development of the community."

@Violet Ekene Nzete also said:

"Why you people don't want Nana to catch feelings."

@Sammie Tugah commented

"Hahaha....what happened to the priestess too??"

@Speak Reuben also commented:

"As the gods are enjoying spiritually, Nana wants to compete with them physically...Nana piaw."

Ga Mantse discharged from UGMC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse had been discharged from UGMC after recovering from an accident in February 2026.

President John Mahama visited King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II during his stay in the hospital, which is located at the University of Ghana.

Several Ghanaians on social media who heard the news shared their thoughts on the current state of the revered traditional ruler's health.

