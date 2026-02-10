Speaker Bagbin Directs Parliament to Schedule Anti-LGBTQ Bill for Consideration

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed that the anti-LGBTQ bill be scheduled for consideration in the next House sitting

The directive comes after a Financial Impact Analysis showed the bill imposes no cost on the consolidated fund

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has directed the Business Committee to schedule the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill, for consideration in the next sitting of the House.

The bill, sponsored by some members of Parliament, seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana.

President John Mahama backs possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana, giving assurances that he will sign it into law.

Speaker Bagbin's directive follows a Financial Impact Analysis report, which showed that the bill does not impose any financial burden on the consolidated fund, as required by the Constitution.

According to a Citi Newsroom report, Speaker Bagbin, in a formal communication to Parliament on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, said the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 meets the relevant provisions for it to be laid before the House for consideration.

“The bill has gone through all the processes in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House. I therefore direct that the bill be scheduled by the Business Committee to be presented to the House for consideration,” he said.

Mahama indicates readiness to sign anti-LGBT bill

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has given his backing to possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana.

During a visit by the Christian Council to the presidency, Mahama also affirmed Christian stances on marriage being between a man and a woman.

During the November 18 meeting, the president also held that gender was determined by birth.

"If the Parliament of the people of Ghana endorse the Bill and votes on it and passes it, and it comes to me as president, I will sign it."

President John Mahama says his administration is in consultation to sponsor the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The bill, known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, has been reintroduced in Parliament after it was not signed into law by the Akufo-Addo administration because of some legal challenges to it.

At the time, the courts refused to compel him to sign the bill into law, noting that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the legal challenges at the Supreme Court implied by the bill.

Mahama's previous promise on anti-LGBTQ bill

Speaking during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference on January 14, Mahama said the perceived family values could be better instilled in children when they are young.

3News reported that the president had proposed more inclusive ways to uphold traditional values rather than legislation.

"...I think more than even the Family Values Bill, it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they’re growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it.“

Mahama also noted that the bill would have a higher chance of success and broader legitimacy if the executive sponsored it.

He also said his administration is in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament for a version of the anti-LGBTQ bill to be introduced as a government-sponsored bill.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is a private members' bill sponsored by eight legislators.

Legal opposition to the anti-LGBTQ bill

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Dela Sky and Dr Amanda Odoi had unsuccessfully sued to halt the LGBTQ bill at the Supreme Court.

The respective lawyer and lecturer had challenged the divisive bill on grounds ranging from Parliamentary procedure to fundamental human rights.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in December 2024.

In its summary judgment on the matter, the apex court in the land stated that the panel believed the petition did not properly invoke its jurisdiction.

