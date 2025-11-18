President John Mahama has given his backing to possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana.

During a visit by the Christian Council to the presidency, Mahama also affirmed Christian stances on marriage being between a man and a woman.

During the November 18 meeting, the President also held that gender was determined by birth.

"If the Parliament of the people of Ghana endorse the Bill and votes on it and passes it, and it comes to me as president, I will sign it."

The bill, known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has been reintroduced in Parliament after it was not signed into law by the Akufo-Addo administration because of some legal challenges to it.

Mahama's previous comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill

Speaking during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference on January 14, Mahama said the perceived family values could be better instilled in children when they are young.

3News reported that Mahama proposed more inclusive ways to uphold traditional values rather than legislation.

"...I think more than even the Family Values Bill, it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they’re growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it.“

Mahama also noted that the bill would have a higher chance of success and broader legitimacy if the executive sponsored it.

He also said his administration is in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament for a version of the anti-LGBT bill to be introduced in Parliament as a government-sponsored bill.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is a private members bill sponsored by eight legislators.

According to the bill, among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sexual acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ community, such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Legal challenges to the anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Dela Sky, a lawyer, and Dr Amanda Odoi, a lecturer, unsuccessfully sued to kill the bill at the Supreme Court.

Sky and Odoi challenged the bill on grounds ranging from Parliamentary procedure to fundamental human rights.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in December 2024.

In its summary judgment, the Supreme Court panel said the petition did not properly invoke the court's jurisdiction.

