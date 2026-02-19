Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi has prophesied doom for the NDC in the upcoming 2028 parliamentary elections

In a video, the prominent preacher also cautioned President John Dramani Mahama and the current government

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi's doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, has shared a concerning prophecy for the parliamentarians in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the outcome of the 2028 general elections.

In an interview with Accra-based broadcast station Starr FM on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the lead pastor of Conquerors Chapel International claimed that the 2028 elections will pose several challenges for the NDC legislators.

Prophet Worlasi, who accurately predicted victory for President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, claimed that the NDC would lose several constituency seats in the 2028 parliamentary elections.

He said:

"The 2028 election is going to be tough. NDC is going to lose a lot of seats."

The preacher also prophesied doom for President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government in 2027.

He claimed that the country would experience several crisis including significant cedi depreciation, next year.

Prophet Worlasi noted that he wanted to share the doom prophecy to caution the current government and get them working harder for Ghanaians.

He said:

"Ghana is going to face a huge crisis next year. It is going to be something else. The dollar is going to shoot up next year. There are so many things that are going to hit the country, and that is the reason I am giving this prophetic word for the government to sit up and put things in order."

The prophet stated that he knew many people in the current NDC government, but they had rejected the opportunity to discuss his concerning prophecies.

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi predicts NDC presidential primaries

Prophet Worlasi prophesied the outcome of the upcoming flagbearer race of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), days after the NPP's presidential primaries.

In an interview with Joy News, the Ghanaian preacher said he had foreseen the outcome of the polls in a vision from God.

He said President Mahama was going to throw his full weight behind a particular candidate, but that candidate would fail to secure victory.

Worlasi added that the winner needed to carry out some spiritual directions to secure their victory, while declining to explicitly state their name.

Emmanuel Worlasi's prophecy for NDC stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pastor-Kojo Quarshie commented:

"No be Edem Agbana ein prophet be this? With the way the opposition is behaving, if they get 28%, then it was rigged. Mark am. JM, if you continue like this, cool chop for who dey follow you."

Morgan Freeman said:

"Known reality and fact, not because of any prophecy."

Boakye Samuel wrote:

"Who does not know that NDC will lose most of the seats? Except for persons who don’t want to speak the truth. Certainly, a sitting MP is assessed for voting, not the opposition MP."

Karma President shares doom prophecy for Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a doom prophecy for Bawumia.

The controversial spiritualist confirmed Prophet Roja's prophecy, as he claimed that the former Vice President would experience some severe health issues that would affect his flagbearership of the NPP before the 2028 elections.

Karma President called on Dr Bawumia to seek spiritual solutions to avert the danger to his life.

